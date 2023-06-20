'Very Easy for me to go Out And Play Because it is Still in My Control, For My Father It's Not': Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the trauma his family have gone through over the years in his cricketing journey. Ashwin has been one of India’s biggest assets in red-ball cricket for the past decade, however, it has not been a smooth ride for him thus far. Despite being ranked amongst the spinners to play the game, the 37-year-old had to sit out of India’s XI for the team’s desired combination in overseas conditions.

The same thing happened to him in the recently-concluded World Test Championship Final where India chose Ravindra Jadeja over him in the XI as the only spinner as they chose to go with four pacers and a spinner in the bowling combination. The decision backfired for India as they missed Ashwin’s services with the ball in the all-important match which they lost by 209 runs.

Ashwin took to Twitter to ask the fans and critics to acknowledge the efforts of the players and the team management during the WTC cycle

“Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless, it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, I feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my teammates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support," Ashwin had tweeted.

The ace spinner opened up on the reason why he put out a tweet after the WTC Final.

“The moment, the final finished I put out a tweet because I realised one thing is that I need closure. The moment I get the closure I can move on. There is no time to hang around. I have understood life a lot better now," Ashwin told Indian Express.

