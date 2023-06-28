R Ashwin's Hilarious 'Heavy Lifting' Tweet For Jonny Bairstow After England Batter Carries Pitch Invader

Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a hilarious tweet after watching Jonny Bairstow do some ‘heavy lifting’ on Day 1 of the second Test of Ashes 2023 on Wednesday, June 28. Shortly after the start of play, two pitch invaders made their way onto the ground and threw orange powder near the 22 yards, however, what followed afterwards was something nobody could have seen coming as Bairstow himself carried one of the pitch invaders off the ground.

The England wicket-keeper batter was seen carrying one of the fans in his arms as he thwarted the invasion of the oil protestors. The fans were seen wearing ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts, thus confirming that they belonged to the activist group who have been urging the English government to commit to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production.

Founded in 2022, they have already made their presence felt at multiple sporting events and two of their protestors forced play to a halt in the first session of Day 1 shortly after Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Bairstow however was having none of it as he himself carried one of the invaders off the ground, walking 60 yards towards the boundary.

Ravichandran Ashwin was also watching the match and he shared a video of the incident along with a hilarious caption.

“Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already," read Ashwin’s tweet.

According to the Guardian, three arrests have been made following the disruption in the morning session of the second Test of Ashes 2023.

