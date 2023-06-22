TNPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes a Blinder, Removes Sanjay Yadav With a Diving Catch; Rajasthan Royals React | WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as he was left on the bench for the marquee clash against Australia, but days after the WTC final, Ashwin turned up to play for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and showed his experience by picking up a wicket on his second ball.

The veteran has since gone from strength to strength in the TNPL 2023 edition, and on Wednesday Ashwin showed the world that he remains athletic as ever putting in a diving catch to dismiss Sanjay Yadav.

The Dragons would end up winning the match by a solitary run over Chepauk Super Gillies on Wednesday, June 21. The captain of the Dindigul unit was fielding at short mid-wicket but he put in a full-length dive to take a stunning catch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ICC, BCCI Reject Pakistan’s Request to Change Venues for ODI World Cup 2023 Games: Report

The incident took place on the second ball of the 14th over as Yadav tried to smack Varun Chakravarthy but only managed to balloon the ball high in the air, Ashwin called for the catch and had his eyes fixed on the ball.

He had to run some distance and flung himself into the air to complete a blinder of a catch before letting out a huge roar in celebration.

Ashwin’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals also shared a video of the catch.

Ashwin’s catch helped Dindigul secure a crucial victory at the NPR College Ground.

Watch Ravichandran Ashwin’s spectacular catch in TNPL 2023:

Advertisement

The victory enabled the Dragons to move to the top of the TNPL 2023 standings with three wins from as many outings as they maintained their winning streak. After winning the toss, Chepauk Super Gillies captain Narayan Jagadeesan invited the Dindigul unit to bat first.

ALSO READ| ‘Being Host, Pakistan Should Have..’: Zaka Ashraf Hints PCB Will ‘Honour Commitment’ for Asia Cup Hybrid Model