'Ravindra Jadeja Did What He Was Supposed to do': Hardik Pandya Hails Indian All-rounder's Comeback in ODIs

Stand-in India captain Hardik Pandya lauded the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul which helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia. India registered a tricky 5-wicket victory over Australia on Friday as Rahul and Jadeja shared a crucial 108-run* stand for the sixth wicket to get the team over the line.

Rahul, who was under pressure after losing ODI vice-captaincy, struck an unbeaten 75 and along with Jadeja (45 not out) helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read |‘I Used to Quote Novak Djokovic to Him’: RCB S&C Coach Basu Shanker Lauds Virat Kohli’s Passion For Fitness

Advertisement

Pandya said that Rahul and Jadeja’s batting calmed the dressing room as the momentum was shifting in Australia’s favour when India were five down in the chase.

“I am really proud the way we played today. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) did what he was supposed to do coming back after eight months away from ODIs. I enjoyed my bowling and batting, would have loved to finish it off, but the way KL (Rahul) and Jaddu batted, it was calming to those watching from the outside," said Pandya, the stand-in India skipper for the match at Wankhede.

Rahul, who mostly opens for India, was brought at No.5 following his Test disappointments. But despite the chips being down, he played patiently, consuming 96 balls for his well-made 75.

Pandya conceded India were under pressure while bowling as well as batting, but in the end the team’s composure saw it through.

ALSO READ | ‘Averaging 70 at 90 Years Old is Not Bad, Kid’: When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sir Don Bradman

After a blistering 65-ball 81-run knock from Mitchell Marsh, India managed to bounce back courtsey of Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj for taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict Australia to a below par 188 in 35.4 overs.

“We were under pressure in both the innings, but we kept our composure, and found ways to come out of those situations. When we got the momentum our way, we didn’t let it go," added Pandya.

Advertisement

Losing team captain Steve Smith said a score in the vicinity of 260-270 would have been par for the wicket, adding that India bowled really well to rock their boat.

“We weren’t expecting this when we rocked up here. India bowled well this morning, but we probably left a few out there. Had we got 250, we would have had some match.

“Mitch (Marsh) started really well. He took the game on early, and got a few away. Through the middle we lost a few too many wickets. We were always one partnership from them beating us, and Jadeja and Rahul did that. 260-270 was par.

Advertisement

“It (wicket) was offering a fair bit for the seamers. The ball swung pretty much throughout. We just needed to score more runs. If we had got a partnership and take it deeper. It was not to be, and credit to India," lamented Smith.

Get the latest Cricket News here