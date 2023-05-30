Ravindra Jadeja Changes Instagram Profile Picture With Epic 'MS Dhoni Moment' After CSK's IPL Triumph

Ravindra Jadeja changed his Instagram display photo to that of him being hugged by MS Dhoni on Tuesday.

Jadeja had dedicated Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title to captain Dhoni after starring in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls.

ALSO WATCH | MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja After The Southpaw Guides Chennai Super Kings to 5th IPL Title

All-rounder also took to social media to express his joy and shared a photo with his wife Rivaba holding the trophy and Dhoni sitting next to them with a broad smile.

“We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi (anything for you Mahi Bhai)" Jadeja wrote.

ALSO READ | ‘Mahi Bhai Aapke Liye Kuch Bhi’: Jadeja’s Emotional Post for Dhoni Goes Viral, Hints that All is Well

After the win, Ravindra Jadeja was seen embracing his wife, who is also a BJP MLA from Gujarat, Rivaba Jadeja.

ALSO WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja Hugs Wife Rivaba After Handing CSK a Memorable Win in IPL 2023 Final

In the midst of the jubilant celebrations, an emotional Dhoni was captured joyfully lifting the all-rounder in a moment of delight.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Jadeja said: “I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I’d like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni."

CSK caoch Stephen Fleming said he doesn’t believe in fairy tales in sport but Jadeja’s near-improbable heist that might come closest to it.

“They say there are no fairy tales in the sport, but it was a pretty good one today. It has been a bit difficult 18 months where, as the captaincy was difficult, the injury was difficult, it took a bit of time from out of the game for him to come back into and be reintegrated into the Test side, and then re-integrate into CSK," Fleming told the media.

(With inputs from Agencies)