'Ravindra Jadeja Went Through a Lot Last Season, But Put All Disappointments Behind Him': Irfan Pathan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for holding his nerves in the crunch situation during the Indian Premier League 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. In a nail-biting finale, Jadeja snatched the win from the jaws of defeat against the Titans. The odds were not in favour of CSK but Jadeja was still in the middle with 10 runs required off the last two balls. The southpaw smashed the first one straight down the ground for a maximum, Mohit Sharma bowled the second delivery on the pads and Jadeja glanced it on the fine leg to seal the match and trophy for Chennai at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pathan said that Jadeja went through a lot last season as he was named the captain of the franchise but struggled to guide CSK and had to relinquish the position mid-season. The southpaw also missed the final stage of IPL 2023 due to an injury.

ALSO WATCH | ‘This is Best Time to Announce Retirement, But…’: MS Dhoni Answers Million Dollar Question About his IPL Future

However, he redeemed himself this year and won the trophy for Chennai at his home ground in front of full-capacity crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium.

“Hat’s off to Sir Jadeja. He delivered for CSK in a crunch situation and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He held on to his nerves even as the game seemed to have slipped away from CSK’s grip. Personally, he went through a lot last season, but the India star all-rounder has put all the disappointments behind him. The son of Gujarat wins it for a team from Chennai in front of a capacity ground in Ahmedabad. It couldn’t have been better," Pathan told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | ‘If I Had to Lose, I Don’t Mind Losing to Him’: Hardik Pandya After Suffering Defeat to MS Dhoni’s CSK in Final