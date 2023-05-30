6,4: Ravindra Jadeja Smashes Winning Runs as Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans to Lift 5th IPL Crown

Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs for Chennai Super Kings as they lifted the IPL 2023 crown, defeating Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets. Jadeja smashed a six followed by a boundary on the last two balls against Mohit Sharma as CSK picked up the victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was an incredible game filled with dramatic moments, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed on a duck earlier, with the game boiling down to the final moments.

The match had been reduced to 15 overs when Chennai Super Kings resumed their chase after the rain-enforced delay stopped the game. CSK received a target of 171 runs with the DLS method.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans to Win 5th Title

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK give the perfect start but they lost their way somewhere in between the chase after Noor Ahmad struck within a single over to remove both the openers.

Then Shivam Dube came out to keep CSK in the running, smashing an unbeaten 32 in 21 balls. Jadeja meanwhile was the hero for the Yellow Army as he scored the winning runs helping his side pull away with a dramatic win following his 15-run knock in 6 balls.

13 runs needed in the final over, Mohit Sharma nailed on his first four balls, delivering inch-perfect yorkers before he missed the penultimate ball that Jadeja smashed straight down the park.

On the next ball, 4 runs were needed and a full toss was delivered onto the pads of Jadeja which he gently flicked towards short fine for the winning runs.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja’s winning runs as CSK win 5th IPL title:

It was a critical knock from Jadeja which helped Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. Earlier, Gujarat had posted the biggest total in IPL finals history as they smashed 214/4 but the rain gods intervened, and CSK were given a revised total of 171.

It was a brilliant show from CSK who looked down and out, particular when Dhoni was dismissed by Jadeja came to his side rescue.