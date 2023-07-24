Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal Enjoy Coffee Amid Rain Delay During 2nd Test, Suryakumar-Shardul Drop Hilarious Comments

Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave fans a glimpse of how the Indian team were passing their time due to the rain delay during the 2nd Test between India and West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain.

Yashasvi and Jadeja shared a selfie as they were seen enjoying some coffee and ‘fun-time’ with each other while waiting for the rain to go away on Day 5 of the second Test.

West Indies finished Day 4 at 76/2, needing 289 runs to win the game, while India needed 8 wickets to make it a clean sweep in the Test series.

Both Jadeja and Jaiswal shared selfies on social media as the Indian team made their way to the Queen’s Park Oval after the start of play on Day 5 was delayed due to incessant rain.

Jaiswal wrote that he enjoyed his time with his elder brother Jadeja, while the latter, felt like he was ‘getting younger’ by spending time with Yashasvi.

“Fun time with elder brother @imjadeja," wrote Jaiswal on ‘X’, the new name of Twitter.

On Yashasvi’s image, Suryakumar Yadav left a hilarious comment as he wrote, “bus kar yaar," along with 3 laughing emojis.

Jadeja posted the same selfie on Instagram with an interesting caption.

“Getting young with youngster #raining #coffee," wrote the Indian all-rounder and his post drew a comment from Shardul Thakur who quizzed Jadeja which filter he had used.

“Kaunsa filter use karke photo nikala hai," quipped Shardul.

Talking about the second Test between India and West Indies, the first session on Day 5 was washed out with the Windies needing 289 runs to win in 67 overs. While the Indian team needed 8 wickets for the win.

Earlier in the match, Yashasvi scored 57 runs in the second Test, having smashed a hundred on his debut, while the youngster scored 37 runs in India’s second inning.

Jadeja on the other hand smashed a fifty in the first inning, alongside Virat Kohli who hit a century. India recorded 438 runs in their first inning and restricted West Indies to a total of 255 runs.