'RCB 49 Record' Memes Flood Internet After Los Angeles Knight Riders Dismissed for 50 Runs During MLC 2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) suffered a drubbing of 105 runs at the hands of MI New York (MINY) on Monday in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 game between the two franchises.

MI New York had given the Knight Riders a target of 156 runs, however, Sunil Narine’s men suffered a total batting collapse as they could only muster up a total of 50 runs.

LAKR were reduced to 2/3 as Kagiso Rabada snared two wickets after Nosthush Kenjinge removed Martin Guptill in the first over itself.

For the Knights, Indian-origin batter Unmukt Chand was the only player who managed to cross double figures and he was the highest run-scorer for his team at 26 runs. Following the heavy defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began trending on Twitter as fans mocked LAKR for their low score comparing them to RCB’s total of 49 runs in 2017 when Kolkata Knight Riders ran rampant.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Hundred is Inevitable the Way he’s Playing’: India Coach Backs Virat Kohli to Break Overseas Century Drought

It was the first win for MI New York in MLC 2023, while LA Knight Riders suffered their second defeat in a row, and also took a major hit to their net run rate.

Here’s how fans reacted to LA Knight Riders getting all out for 50 runs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony after a hefty loss, captain Narine said that his side would try to bounce back strongly in their next games.

“We had a good first half of the game and that’s about it. MI bowled really well. Not too sure what to say at the moment. We have to reflect, see where we can get better and come back stronger," Narine said.

ALSO READ| ‘Truth is Main Guys do Not Want to go Early’: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma for ’20-25 Days to Prepare’ Argument

Tim David was adjudged the Man of the Match for his breathtaking knock of 48 runs in 21 balls, while Nicholas Pooran also added 38 runs to the cause.