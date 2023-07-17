Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
'RCB 49 Record' Memes Flood Internet After Los Angeles Knight Riders Dismissed for 50 Runs During MLC 2023

'RCB 49 Record' Memes Flood Internet After Los Angeles Knight Riders Dismissed for 50 Runs During MLC 2023

After LA Knight Riders were all out for 50 runs against MI New York, fans drew parallels with RCB's 49-run slump during IPL 2017

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:17 IST

New Delhi, India

LA Knight Riders all out for 50, fans remember RCB's 49-run show (LA Knight Riders Twitter)
LA Knight Riders all out for 50, fans remember RCB's 49-run show (LA Knight Riders Twitter)

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) suffered a drubbing of 105 runs at the hands of MI New York (MINY) on Monday in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 game between the two franchises.

MI New York had given the Knight Riders a target of 156 runs, however, Sunil Narine’s men suffered a total batting collapse as they could only muster up a total of 50 runs.

LAKR were reduced to 2/3 as Kagiso Rabada snared two wickets after Nosthush Kenjinge removed Martin Guptill in the first over itself.

For the Knights, Indian-origin batter Unmukt Chand was the only player who managed to cross double figures and he was the highest run-scorer for his team at 26 runs. Following the heavy defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began trending on Twitter as fans mocked LAKR for their low score comparing them to RCB’s total of 49 runs in 2017 when Kolkata Knight Riders ran rampant.

It was the first win for MI New York in MLC 2023, while LA Knight Riders suffered their second defeat in a row, and also took a major hit to their net run rate.

Here’s how fans reacted to LA Knight Riders getting all out for 50 runs:

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony after a hefty loss, captain Narine said that his side would try to bounce back strongly in their next games.

“We had a good first half of the game and that’s about it. MI bowled really well. Not too sure what to say at the moment. We have to reflect, see where we can get better and come back stronger," Narine said.

Tim David was adjudged the Man of the Match for his breathtaking knock of 48 runs in 21 balls, while Nicholas Pooran also added 38 runs to the cause.

    • After Unmukt, Adam Zampa was the second-highest run-getter for LAKR on the day at 6.

    With games coming thick and fast, the Knight Riders will hope to forget about their latest setback and look to bounce back in their next outing against San Francisco Unicorns on Tuesday, July 18.

