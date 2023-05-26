'Players Who are Left Out by Them..': Aakash Chopra Highlights Major Flaw in RCB's Plans

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra pointed out how Royal Challengers Bangalore have a major flaw in their planning as the players left out by the Bengaluru-based franchise have gone on to shine for other teams. Citing Jason Behrendroff’s example, who has been a key cog for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, Chopra highlighted why RCB need to back their players instead of letting them go.

Many former RCB players such as Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Behrendroff, Yuzvendra Chahal, and KL Rahul among others have only managed to give their best after leaving the franchise and joining other teams.

Chopra highlighted the issue, speaking on his Youtube channel.

He said, “You let go of Jason Behrendorff and he has gone to Mumbai and is breathing fire. This is what we have often seen with this franchise that players who are left out by them then go away and perform extremely well."

The former cricketer turned commentator also pointed out how RCB need to change their approach given their over-reliance on the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

He further insisted that the injury to Rajat Patidar exposed the lack of planning from the think tank during the IPL auctions in the past.

“You can say all you want that Rajat Patidar’s injury was damaging. But if one injury can disrupt your season, and you don’t have Indian backups, it means you have gone wrong somewhere whether it’s the mega auction or the mini-auction last year," added Chopra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore missed out on the IPL 2023 playoffs having lost to Gujarat Titans on the final day of the league stage this season. Shubman Gill smashed a century to cancel out Kohli’s record 7th IPL ton which meant that RCB could only reach 14 points.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the day and they reached 16 points, thus pipping Faf du Plessis’ side for the last remaining playoffs berth after Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants had already qualified earlier.