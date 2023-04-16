RCB Keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik Sets a Bizarre Batting Record in IPL

Dinesh Karthik revived himself with a phenomenal performance in last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the back of 330 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 183, he returned to the Indian T20I setup and also found a spot for the T20 World Cup 2022, in Australia. Karthik gained the rapport of a dependable finisher following his exploits in the death overs. But this year, he is nowhere closer to that.

Karthik was retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2023 and he continues to be the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. But unlike last season, he is yet to find his rhythm with the bat in hand. So far, he has amassed scores of 0, 9, 1*, and 0 in four innings. On Saturday, Karthik was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for a golden duck. With the dismissal, he entered the list of batters with the most number of ducks in IPL history.

Securing the 15th duck in his IPL career, Karthik tied with Mandeep Singh at the top spot on the list. Both Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine are second in the unwanted list with 14 ducks to their names.

Later, local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli’s imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty in four innings — with the help of six boundaries and a six — before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi Capitals’ charge in the middle overs to restrict RCB to 174/6 after David Warner opted to bowl.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

