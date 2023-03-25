RCB Star Glenn Maxwell Hopes Leg is 'Good Enough' For IPL 2023, Reveals He's Still Getting Back to 100% Fitness

Glenn Maxwell made his much-awaited return to international cricket during the recently concluded ODI series against India as Steve Smith’s side won the series 2-1. The star all-rounder played the first match of the ODI series in Wankhede scoring 8 runs before getting dismissed.

Maxwell didn’t bowl in the fixture and appeared to be still recovering from his injury setback, which further saw the 34-year-old miss the remaining two matches of the ODI series.

Speaking ahead of IPL 2023, Maxwell has stated that while his leg has healed, it will still take some months before he gets back to 100 per cent.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ace had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friend’s birthday party shortly after Australia’s premature exit at the T20 World Cup 2022 at home last year.

Maxwell was thus asked to undergo surgery and a long rehabilitation procedure although he’s looking forward to playing in front of a jam-packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking during a chat with RCB, the star all-rounder revealed that while his leg has healed, it will take a considerable time period to get back to his peak fitness.

“The leg’s okay. It’s going to be a number of months before I’m 100 per cent," said Maxwell. Despite the issue, he hopes to get through IPL 2023 and help RCB end their wait for the elusive trophy.

“Hopefully it’s (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, IPL matches were being held in bio-bubbles although the league is set to return to its home and away format from the upcoming season. Just like all other players, the Aussie star is also pumped-up to play in front of RCB fans.

“Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It’s pretty exciting and I’m pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans," stated Maxwell.

During IPL 2022, Maxwell scored 301 runs and claimed six wickets in 13 matches for RCB. The Bengaluru-based franchise is all set to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy.

