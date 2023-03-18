RCB to Retire Jersey Numbers 17 and 333 as a Tribute to Hall of Fame Stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle

Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to retire the jersey numbers of their former players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle - the two iconic stars who served the franchise for many years and won several matches for them. De Villiers wore the number 17 jersey for RCB while Gayle donned number 333 which was also his highest score in Test cricket. RCB will host the’ unbox’ event on March 26, Sunday, at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The two stars will also be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame during the event.

“Jersey numbers 17 and 333 will be retired forever as a tribute to @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, when we induct the legends of RCB into the Hall of Fame, at the #RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co," RCB tweeted.

Advertisement

Last year, RCB announced that the two legendary stars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as Virat Kohli who played a lot of cricket with the duo shared a special message for them.

ALSO READ | ‘Averaging 70 at 90 Years Old is Not Bad, Kid’: When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sir Don Bradman

Advertisement

“AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy," said Virat Kohli. “It’s truly special for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today; and RCB being where it is today," he added.

De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and scored 4491 runs for them in a total of 156 matches including 11 seasons. He slammed 37 half-centuries and 2 hundreds for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Also Read | ‘Party Badal Liya’: Venkatesh Prasad Praises KL Rahul and Twitterati Cannot Digest This Change of Emotions

Advertisement

While Gayle slammed 3163 runs for RCB while playing for them from 2011 to 2017. He scored five centuries in the RCB jersey including a 175-run knock which is still the highest score in IPL history by a batter.

The mega Unbox event at Chinnaswammy Stadium will be a curtain-raiser for the next season of RCB as celebrities like Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo will perform at the event.

Get the latest Cricket News here