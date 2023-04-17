RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 00:21 IST
Bengaluru, India
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a run-fest on Monday by eight runs. Glenn Maxwell made a blistering 76 while Faf du Plessis made 62 as the pair struck boundaries for fun while stitching a century stand in chase of 228. Read More
33 sixes. 24 fours. 444 runs. 40 overs. It was truly a run-fest as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings crossed paths at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday night. Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis struck half-centuries. RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. CSK posted a mammoth 226/6 in 20 overs. Conway top-scored with 83 while Dube made 52. In reply, RCB lost two wickets inside two overs including that of Virat Kohli. And then carnage followed. Du Plessis and Maxwell joined forces to unleash a flurry of boundaries. The pair added 126 runs for the third wicket to keep RCB in the hunt. However, CSK hit back as they removed both Maxwell and Du Plessis in quick succession. And then regular blows kept CSK ahead. Eventually, MS Dhoni-led visitors won by eight runs to jump to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table.
Matheesha Pathirana has done it for Chennai Super Kings. He has defended 19 runs in the final over to seal a thrilling eight-run win. Suyash Prabhudessai kept RCB in the hunt with a stunning reverse-ramp for a six over the third man region but then Pathirana nailed his yorker. And then got rid of Prabhudessai off the final delivery on 19 to seal the win. RCB finish with 218/8 in 20 overs. CSK win by eight runs.
Suyash Prabhudessai manages to clear the boundary - launched over midwicket. However, he can only get three more off the remaining two deliveries. RCB 208/7 in 19 overs, chasing 227.
WICKET! Tushar Deshpande gets his third wicket of the night in Wayne Parnell. Goes for a big shot and ends up holing out to Shivam Dube at long-on. Virat Kohli isn’t happy. Parnell scored 2. RCB 197/7 in 18.1 overs, chasing 227.
Matheesha Pathirana has allowed just four runs in his third over. He took a wicket in it as well. RCB 196/6 in 18 overs, chasing 227. They need 31 off 12.
WICKET! RCB continue to lose wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed goes for a big shot and ends up lifting it to Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-off. He scored 12. RCB 192/6 in 17.1 overs, chasing 227.
WICKET! Maheesh Theekshana finally gets hold of a catch and he looks quite relieved. A low full toss from Tushar Deshpande and Dinesk Karthik brings out the slog sweep and finds a man in the deep. A fine cameo from him - 28 off 14. RCB 191/5 in 16.5 overs, chasing 227.
DROPPED! Wow! CSK have been so poor with their catching tonight. This is the fourth catch that has been dropped by them so far. This time the beneficiary is Dinesh Karthik and the culprit is Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Maheesh Theekshana bowls a low full toss to Dinesh Karthik who smartly drives it away into the gap at wide long-on keeping the ball on the ground. The ball sprints past Ajinkya Rahane for a four. 12 runs from the over. Theekshana is done with his four overs as well. RCB 181/4 in 16 overs, chasing 227.
Dinesh Karthik would want to get some runs tonight. He has the chance to finish this chase for RCB. These are prime batting conditions. He gets himself some confidence with a pull for a six off Ravindra Jadeja. 10 runs from the fourth and final over of Jadeja. RCB 169/4 in 15 overs, chasing 227.
WICKET! CSK get rid of another half-centurion. Faf du Plessis had just clubbed Moeen Ali for a six and went hunting for another biggie. However, he gets a top-edge instead and the ball rises high into the night sky. MS Dhoni calls for the catch and gets the job done. End of another fine innings from an RCB batter. Du Plessis scored 62 off 33. RCB 159/4 in 13.6 overs, chasing 227.
A short delivery from Moeen Ali and Shahbaz Ahmed pulls it away in the gap for a six over midwicket region. That also brings up RCB’s 150 in 13.2 overs.
Five runs and a wicket in the over of Maheesh Theekshana. There was a loud appeal for LBW against Shahbaz Ahmed as he missed a reverse sweep. CSK went for the review and the ball had pitched outside leg. RCB 146/3 in 13 overs, chasing 227.
WICKET! A huge dismissal for Chennai Super Kings. They’ve gotten rid of Glenn Maxwell finally. A carrom delivery and Maxwell went for a slog-sweep. Ends up hitting it miles into the Bengaluru night sky. MS Dhoni calls for the catch and completes it. End of a Maxwell’s excellent innings. He scored 76 off 36. RCB 141/3 in 12.1 overs, chasing 227.
Remember when Glenn Maxwell was hitting 90s off 40s in IPL? Tonight seems to be one of those nights. He has slammed a straight six off Ravindra Jadeja - eighth of his innings so far. 9 runs from the over. Maxwell on 76 off 35. RCB 141/2 in 12 overs, chasing 227.
Right after that dropped catch of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell goes down on knee and slog sweeps one over deep midwicket for a huge six off Maheesh Theekshana. 11 runs from it. RCB 132/2 in 11 overs, chasing 227.
DROPPED! Maheesh Theekshana has dropped another catch, this time off his own bowling. Faf du Plessis ends up hitting straight back to the bowler but has been given a life.
Wow! Matheesha Pathirana has been taken to the cleaners. Two fours and a six in his overs - all three from the bat of Glenn Maxwell. The six came off a short deliery as Maxwell pulled it away over deep square leg region. RCB 121/2 in 10 overs, chasing 227.
Back-to-back fours to Glenn Maxwell as he raises a 24-ball fifty! 15th of his IPL career. Exhibition.
With single, Faf du Plessis brings up his half-century in just 23 deliveries. This is his 28th fifty of IPL career and he has pulled RCB back in this mammoth chase. 12 runs from the over of Ravindra Jadeja take RCB to 105/2 in 9 overs, chasing 227.
With a six over long-on, Glenn Maxwell brings up the 100 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 8.2 overs.
Glenn Maxwell wants to have some fun too. He has had enough of his captain hogging the limelight. Matheesha Pathirana introduced into the attack. Maxwell clears his leg and digs out a yorker to send the ball rushing through covers for a four. Pathirana drops the next short but Maxwell pulls it away over midwicket for a six. 12 runs from it. RCB 93/2 in 8 overs, chasing 227.
Left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja summoned. 1,1,1,1,1,1. Six singles off his first over. A breather for CSK bowlers. RCB 81/2 in 7 overs, chasing 227.
Wow! Spin introduced as MS Dhoni hopes to slow down RCB’s progress. The first three deliveries result in a single. And then the strike went to Faf du Plessis. Carnage. He launched the fourth delivery over long-off to bring up his 50-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the third wicket. And then finished the Powerplay with a six - over deep square leg region. RCB 75/2 in 6 overs, chasing 227.
It seems that the first two overs happened in a different era. Faf du Plessis has been in blazing form as he has clattered a six and two fours in the over of Akash Singh to move to 38 off 15. Breathtaking stuff from the RCB captain. Score 61/2 in 5 overs, chasing 227.
Faf du Plessis blasts one over Akash Singh’s head for a straight six and brings up RCB’s 50 in just 4.3 overs. Score 51/2, chasing 227.
Now Faf du Plessis joins the fun. This is how RCB would have wanted their chase to kickstart in the first place and not by losing Kohli and Lomror cheaply. Faf du Plessis goes over mid-off for a four off Tushar Deshpande before flicking the following delivery for four more. Deshpande pitches the fifth one a length and Du Plessis clears the deep square leg boundary for a six. 17 runs from the over. RCB 45/2 in 4 overs, chasing 227.
Glenn Maxwell brings some calmness in RCB camp with two sixes off Akash Singh. The first came after Akash dragged his length back as Maxwell pulled it to fine leg. The second came via a drive over long-on off the final delivery. 13 runs from the over. RCB 28/2 in 3 overs, chasing 227.
WICKET! Finally CSK have taken a catch. Mahipal Lomror would be livid with himself. He was dropped earlier on 0 and he fails to add anything after the reprieve to be caught on 0. A short delivery outside off from Tushar Deshpande and Lomror goes after it only to miscue it to the fielder at point who makes no mistake. RCB 15/2 in 1.6 overs, chasing 227.
DROPPED! Another RCB batter gets an early reprieve. This time it’s MS Dhoni who is a little late to react after Tushar Deshpande produces an outside edge from the bat of the RCB captain but the ball hits the gloves en rout to the boundary.
Once the two exited, Dinesh Karthik’s cameo kept RCB in the hunt before the hosts began losing wickets regularly as CSK clawed their way back into the match.
du Plessis and Maxwell were in red-hot form in the Powerplay with the pair helping RCB recover from two early blows and finish with 75/2 in six overs. RCB lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early in the chase of 227.
Chennai Super Kings posted a huge 226/6 – the highest score of IPL 2023 so far on Monday night. Devon Conway top-scored for CSK with 83 while Shivam Dube 52. The pair added 80 runs for the third wicket.
Ajinkya Rahane and Conway earlier led a quick recovery for CSK with a solid partnership as they ended the Powerplay with 53/1. The visitors were jolted early after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply in the third over of their innings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings. It’s a high-scoring venue and CSK captain MS Dhoni admitted that containing batters on this Bengaluru pitch during the chase is always a challenge.
RCB are unchanged but CSK have made one forced change with injured pacer Sisanda Malaga replaced by Matheesha Pathirana. One of the most anticipated clashes of the season is going to be played tonight between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Two stalwarts of Indian cricket will be crossing swords – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
After outsmarting Delhi Capitals last week, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to host the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in what’s the Southern Derby of IPL 2023.
It will be a special atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up-and-down campaign so far. A knee issue has been troubling Dhoni since the start of the season but he has ended up playing all four games so far.
Dhoni was seen limping a bit after the loss to Rajasthan Royals at home earlier this week, raising questions over his availability for the RCB game. Even though the 41-year-old has been coming out to bat at number eight, he has managed to make an impact and almost took his team over the line in the last-ball finish against the Royals.
The bowling department has been hit by injuries, first, they lost Deepak Chahar and now Sisanda Magala is expected to be out of two weeks at least. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to regain full fitness by end of the month.
Like CSK, RCB’s middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better. After a stellar last season, Dinesh Karthik has underperformed in the finisher’s role and will be itching to change that.
For RCB, Virat Kohli has been in sublime form having scored three half-centuries in four matches and will hope for another good outing. Captain Faf du Plessis has also hit the ground running.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team