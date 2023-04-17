RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 Runs

Once the two exited, Dinesh Karthik’s cameo kept RCB in the hunt before the hosts began losing wickets regularly as CSK clawed their way back into the match.

du Plessis and Maxwell were in red-hot form in the Powerplay with the pair helping RCB recover from two early blows and finish with 75/2 in six overs. RCB lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early in the chase of 227.

Chennai Super Kings posted a huge 226/6 – the highest score of IPL 2023 so far on Monday night. Devon Conway top-scored for CSK with 83 while Shivam Dube 52. The pair added 80 runs for the third wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane and Conway earlier led a quick recovery for CSK with a solid partnership as they ended the Powerplay with 53/1. The visitors were jolted early after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply in the third over of their innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings. It’s a high-scoring venue and CSK captain MS Dhoni admitted that containing batters on this Bengaluru pitch during the chase is always a challenge.

RCB are unchanged but CSK have made one forced change with injured pacer Sisanda Malaga replaced by Matheesha Pathirana. One of the most anticipated clashes of the season is going to be played tonight between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Two stalwarts of Indian cricket will be crossing swords – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

After outsmarting Delhi Capitals last week, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to host the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in what’s the Southern Derby of IPL 2023.

It will be a special atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up-and-down campaign so far. A knee issue has been troubling Dhoni since the start of the season but he has ended up playing all four games so far.

Dhoni was seen limping a bit after the loss to Rajasthan Royals at home earlier this week, raising questions over his availability for the RCB game. Even though the 41-year-old has been coming out to bat at number eight, he has managed to make an impact and almost took his team over the line in the last-ball finish against the Royals.

The bowling department has been hit by injuries, first, they lost Deepak Chahar and now Sisanda Magala is expected to be out of two weeks at least. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to regain full fitness by end of the month.

Like CSK, RCB’s middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better. After a stellar last season, Dinesh Karthik has underperformed in the finisher’s role and will be itching to change that.

For RCB, Virat Kohli has been in sublime form having scored three half-centuries in four matches and will hope for another good outing. Captain Faf du Plessis has also hit the ground running.

