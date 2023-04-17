RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match 24 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be held on April 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings will aim to get the best out of the away game in a bid to get back on the winning track. In their previous outing, the Yellow Army fell slightly short of Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring clash. With two victories in four appearances, MS Dhoni-led Chennai are currently placed in the fifth spot in the league table.

On the other hand, the RCB will enter the contest on the back of a 23-run win against Delhi Capitals. Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak announced his arrival on the big stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in style as he picked three wickets and played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 23-run win, The pacer dismissed the likes of David Warner, Axar Patel, and Lalit Yadav to claim superb bowling figures of 3-20 in four overs, which is the best spell by an Indian bowler on debut for the RCB.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande

RCB vs CSK Probable XIs:

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande

RCB vs CSK Full Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

