RCB vs DC Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hand Delhi Capitals Fifth Straight Defeat, Win by 23 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 19:19 IST
Bengaluru, India
Wayne Parnell gets hit for a couple of boundaries by Anrich Nortje, 9 runs from the over. DC reach 139/9 in 9 overs. Harshal Patel comes to bowl the last over, gets welcomes by a boundary from Nortje again.
An excellent spell from Mohammed Siraj comes to an end, 7 runs from the over, gave away just 23 runs and gets 2 wickets. DC 130/9 after 18 overs.
Mohammed Siraj gets another wicket, Aman Khan departs after scoring 18 off 10, Delhi Capitals lose their ninth wicket, DC 128/9 and Kuldeep Yadav joins Anrich Nortjet. DC still need 47 runs in 15 balls.
Delhi Capitals reach 123/8 after 17 overs, looks like they want to play out the remaining 18 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore meanwhile being made to wait for their second win of IPL 2023.
Lalit Yadav has to walk back, the Delhi Capitals batter was trying to clear the boundary ropes, he fails to connect properly however, Vijaykumar Vyshak gets another wicket, his third wicket on his RCB debut. Delhi Capitals 110/8 after 15/5 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore edging towards a dominant victory, Delhi Capitals 108/7 after 15 overs, RCB fans celebrating in the stands. Lalit Yadav batting at 2 off 2, Aman Khan batting at 9 off 5.
Manish Pandey smashes a fifty in 38 balls, the Delhi Capitals batter has to depart on the very next ball. Wanindu Hasaranga has the last laugh, the RCB bowler conceded a 4, 6 and then another 4 but gets Pandey on the pads, Faf du Plessis asks for a DRS review after on-field umpire disagrees but ball-tracking shows 3 reds. DC reach 98/7 in 14 overs.
Vijaykumar Vyshak chips in with another crucial wicket for RCB, Axar Patel departs after scoring 21 runs from 14 balls. A slower delivery which Patel couldn’t read propel, smashes the ball high up in the air, Mohammed Siraj completes the catch. DC 80/6 in 12.2 overs.
Delhi Capitals missed a trick perhaps by sending Axar Patel down the order, he smashed a fifty in their previous game against Mumbai Indians but has been sent down the order again, perhaps a bit too late. He continues to keep Delhi Capitals alive in the contest, DC reach 76/5 after 12 overs.
Axar Patel takes on Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan spinner gives away 13 runs from the second over of his spell, Delhi Capitals reach 70/5 in 11 overs after two boundaries in the over by Patel.
Total domination from RCB, Axar Patel meanwhile comes out to bat. Manish Pandey was the architect-in-chief till now, but he needs help from the other end if Delhi hope to turn this around, 4 runs from Vijaykumar’s over, Delhi Capitals reach 57/5 after 10 overs. Axar Patel batting at 2 off 3, Pandey at 30 off 26.
This is turning into a one-sided contest, Harshal Patel gives his side another crucial wicket, Abhishek Porel opens the bat, top edge and ball balloons into the sky, Parnell takes the catch, DC lose half their side at 53.
Manish Pandey welcomes Wanindu Hasaranga with a boundary, good recovery from the spinner as he gives away just 8 runs. DC cross 50-run mark, Delhi Capitals reach 51/4 after 8 overs.
For the very first time in IPL 2023, a team has lost four wickets in the powerplay. Manish Pandey meanwhile tries to take on Shahbaz Ahmed, smacks a boundary towards square leg. Delhi Capitals reach 43/4 after 7 overs. Manish Pandey batting at 20 off 16, Abhishek Porel batting at 3 off 3.
Royal Challengers Bangalore absolutely dominant in the powerplay, three early wickets and then they get DC skipper David Warner, their leading run-scorer this season. The Capitals reach 32/4 after 6 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore in total control after David Warner departs, Delhi Capitals lose their skipper on 19, DC 30/4 as Vijaykumar Vyshak gets the big fish on his debut.
David Warner smashes a hat-trick of boundaries against Mohammed Siraj, Delhi Capitals will have to take this risk today, an expensive 13-run over from Siraj, DC reach 25/3 after 5 overs. Manish Pandey batting at 9 off 10, David Warner batting at 15 off 10.
Delhi Capitals must regroup, tonight was a chance to open their account but their chase hasn’t begun on a positive note. Manish Pandey tries to accelerate, takes on Wayne Parnell and smashes one down the park, Pandey trying to counter-attack. DC reach 12/3 after 4 overs.
Royal Challengers in complete control having got three wickets early, Delhi Capitals’ chase off to a horrific start. DC reach 5/3 after 3 overs, Manish Pandey batting at 2 off 4, David Warner batting at 1 off 4.
Mohammed Siraj gives RCB another wicket, Yash Dhull has to depart after scoring just 1 run, Delhi Capitals suffer yet another batting collapse. DC 2/3 after 2.2 overs, RCB in complete control.
Delhi Capitals suffer another blow, Mitchell Marsh departs after failing to open his account, Wayne Parnell full with a fuller delivery, ball goes high up in the sky and Virat Kohli completes the catch. Just the kind of start RCB would have wanted, DC 1/2 after 1.4 overs.
Mitchell Marsh joins David Warner, the Aussie player had been in good run of form in the ODIs against India, will look to continue that momentum. Royal Challengers Bangalore get their chase off to good start, Delhi Capitals look to rebuild.
Anuj Rawat the impact sub for RCB makes it count, Prithvi Shaw departs after a stunning throw from Rawat, Delhi Capitals lose their opener, the Mumbai-born youngster’s IPL 2023 goes from bad to worse. DC 1/1 after 0.4 overs.
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw open for DC; Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for RCB.
RCB batters had a dissapointing outing, Virat Kohli scored 50 off 34, Mahipal Lomror scored 26 off 18, Glenn Maxwell scored a brief cameo of 24 in 14 balls but all others struggled.
Royal Challengers Bangalore post a total of 174/6 after batting first against Delhi Capitals. A good display from DC bowlers, spinners in particular as RCB suffered a middle order collapse following a bright start as Virat Kohli scored yet another fifty. Perhaps they’re 15-20 runs short, but remains how well the Capitals play.
Anrich Nortje bowls a disciplined final over in the innings, he’s given away just 5 runs in his five balls. Experience matters.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs, Virat Kohli had earlier scored a fifty, to propel RCB to a total of 174/6 in 20 overs, it appeared as if they were 10-15 runs short, however, a fiery opening spell saw David Warner’s DC lose three early wickets, Manish Pandey smashed a fifty but he couldn’t help his side avoid their fifth straight defeat in IPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 174/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals after being invited by David Warner to bat first. Virat Kohli scored a fifty in 33 balls however, Kuldeep Yadav’s two-wicket spell and Axar Patel combined well to rattle RCB’s middle order as the hosts slumped to a below-par total.
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis. Warner revealed that DC made just one change, Mitchell Marsh replaced Rovman Powell, whereas Du Plessis made two changes to his playing XI, Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the playing XI replacing David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak made his RCB debut.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with both sides looking to bounce back to winning ways. RCB suffered a dramatic last-ball defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing and on the other hand, Delhi Capitals also lost on the last ball to Mumbai Indians, which was their fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2023.
In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner has been leading the Delhi-based franchise however, despite the skipper’s best effort as he hit three fifties in four games, the Capitals have been unable to pick up a single point so far this season.
DC began their campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their inaugural IPL 2023 game, followed by a six-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their first home game of the season.
Rajasthan Royals were the next side to claim a win over the Delhi Capitals, winning by 57 runs whereas, in their previous outing, Warner and Co came ever so close to winning the match but were beaten by six wickets by Mumbai Indians.
Against RCB, they will be hoping to pick up their first points for the campaign, and assistant coach Ajit Agarkar believed that his side will mount a strong comeback.
“It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible,” said Agarkar in his pre-match press conference.
RCB on the other hand suffered a dramatic last-gasp defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game and it was their second defeat in a row. Faf du Plessis’ side began their IPL 2023 season on a promising note having defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets, but they were given a harsh reality check by Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.
After suffering their first defeat at home against LSG, the Bengaluru-based franchise will hope to make the most of their next two fixtures, including the match against DC which will be played at the Chinnaswamy.
News18 Live Blog Team