RCB vs DC Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hand Delhi Capitals Fifth Straight Defeat, Win by 23 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs, Virat Kohli had earlier scored a fifty, to propel RCB to a total of 174/6 in 20 overs, it appeared as if they were 10-15 runs short, however, a fiery opening spell saw David Warner’s DC lose three early wickets, Manish Pandey smashed a fifty but he couldn’t help his side avoid their fifth straight defeat in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 174/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals after being invited by David Warner to bat first. Virat Kohli scored a fifty in 33 balls however, Kuldeep Yadav’s two-wicket spell and Axar Patel combined well to rattle RCB’s middle order as the hosts slumped to a below-par total.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis. Warner revealed that DC made just one change, Mitchell Marsh replaced Rovman Powell, whereas Du Plessis made two changes to his playing XI, Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the playing XI replacing David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak made his RCB debut.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with both sides looking to bounce back to winning ways. RCB suffered a dramatic last-ball defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing and on the other hand, Delhi Capitals also lost on the last ball to Mumbai Indians, which was their fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2023.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner has been leading the Delhi-based franchise however, despite the skipper’s best effort as he hit three fifties in four games, the Capitals have been unable to pick up a single point so far this season.

DC began their campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their inaugural IPL 2023 game, followed by a six-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their first home game of the season.

Rajasthan Royals were the next side to claim a win over the Delhi Capitals, winning by 57 runs whereas, in their previous outing, Warner and Co came ever so close to winning the match but were beaten by six wickets by Mumbai Indians.

Against RCB, they will be hoping to pick up their first points for the campaign, and assistant coach Ajit Agarkar believed that his side will mount a strong comeback.

“It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible,” said Agarkar in his pre-match press conference.

RCB on the other hand suffered a dramatic last-gasp defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game and it was their second defeat in a row. Faf du Plessis’ side began their IPL 2023 season on a promising note having defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets, but they were given a harsh reality check by Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.

After suffering their first defeat at home against LSG, the Bengaluru-based franchise will hope to make the most of their next two fixtures, including the match against DC which will be played at the Chinnaswamy.

