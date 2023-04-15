Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Check M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report For RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take field on Saturday afternoon with an eye on breaking their losing streak. RCB have lost their previous two IPL 2023 clashes while DC have lost all four of their matches so far.

The contest will be played the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru so RCB will start favourites but then again, they suffered a close defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

RCB kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory against Mumbai Indians but could not replicate the performance in the subsequent games.

On the other hand, DC desperately need a victory in the Bangalore game to climb up in the points table.

Pitch Report

Similar to the previous outings, the pitch at the venue is expected to produce a high-scoring encounter. The ground has played host to 101 IPL matches so far and batters have enjoyed playing here. The spinners, however, have managed to slow down the scoring-rate a bit in the middle overs. Especially, the leg-spinners have caused the majority of the threat. The fast bowlers need to pick up wickets in the initial overs when the ball is new.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear on April 15. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport. The wind speed will be around 15-25 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 20 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius during the day, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 33-38 percent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Full Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here