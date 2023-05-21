RCB vs GT Highlights: Kohli's Ton in Vain, Gill's Century Secures Gujarat Titans' 6-wicket Win Over RCB

IPL 2023 RCB VS GT Highlights: Shubman Gill smashes a century to help Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets, Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. A defeat for RCB, Gill’s century trumps Virat Kohli’s ton as the wait for RCB to win their first IPL title rages on. Gill smashed a six to score the winning runs and smash his century.

Shubman Gill was nearing his fifty as Gujarat Titans reached 84/1 after 9 overs, keeping GT well in control of the chase of 198. Earlier Virat Kohli had scored 101 to propel RCB to 197/5. Siraj removed Wriddhiman Saha early but Vijay Shankar’s partnership of 64 with Gill kept GT in cruise control.

Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar stitched together a partnership to take Gujarat Titans to 59/1 after 7 overs, GT dominated the powerplay and lost Wriddhiman Saha early but they looked well on course to chase down RCB’s target of 198. Mohammed Siraj removed Saha to draw first blood for RCB.

Virat Kohli smashed his second consecutive century, Kohli’s 101-run knock guided RCB to 197/5 in 20 overs. RCB need a win to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs as Gujarat Titans needed 198 to win. Faf du Plessis smashed 28 in 19 balls, Anuj Rawat scored 23 in 15 balls helping his side to reach the 197-run mark. Kohli became only the second player to smash back-to-back hundreds after Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler in IPL history.

Virat Kohli looked to take Royal Challengers Bangalore past the 200-run mark, Kohli’s fifty helped RCB reach 132/4 in 14 overs. Last 4 overs remaining as Dinesh Karthik joined Kohli for the last 30 balls. Gujarat Titans recovered well after Mohammed Shami dismissed Michael Bracewell at 26 off 16.

Virat Kohli smashed a fifty as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach 112/3 after 12 overs. Kohli smashes his fifty in 35 balls as RCB lost 3 wickets in quick succession but Michael Bracewell and Virat Kohli stitched together a 50-run partnership looking to take RCB to a big score in a must-win clash against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya’s side under pressure after picking 3 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore reached 53/0 after 5 overs with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis giving RCB another blistering fast start. Du Plessis batting at 23 off 12, Virat Kohli batting at 29 off 18. RCB have dominated the Gujarat Titans bowlers as they end powerplay at 62/0 after 6 overs.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. Hardik said that he wanted to go onto the playoffs with a winning momentum and he made no changes to his winning combination. Du Plessis made just one change to his playing XI, Himashu Sharma replace Karn Sharma. The match was delayed after toss yet again due to a slight drizzle. First ball to be bowled at 8:25 PM.

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in a crunch game looking to secure their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs with a win over Hardik Pandya’s side. The defending champions have already qualified for Qualifier 1 wherein they will face Chennai Super Kings, and they will be looking to enter the knockout phase on winning momentum.

RCB come into this fixture after a commanding 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as Virat Kohli smashed his 6th IPL century. The Bengaluru-based franchise know that they need to win the match against Gujarat at any cost to remain alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

Mumbai Indians are also in a three-way race for the playoffs as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad but if RCB win against GT, they will be pretty much guaranteed a place in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, given their positive net run rate of +0.180.

MI on the hand other will need to win against SRH and do so by a big margin to make it into the final remaining playoffs berth. However, amidst all the chaos between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals will also hope for a miracle if both MI and RCB lose their respective games.

As if all of the aforementioned drama wasn’t enough RCB will be worrying about the weather in Bengaluru which hasn’t been in their favour as just a few hours before the game, there was a hailstorm near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If RCB’s match against Gujarat Titans gets washed out, Faf du Plessis’ side will only get 1 point which will take them to 15, however, if Mumbai Indians win against SRH, they will reach 16 points and the Bengaluru-based side will be eliminated.

The final day of the IPL 2023 league stage promises plenty of drama, with RCB and MI gunning for the last remaining playoffs berth, Rajasthan Royals hopeful of a miracle, while Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will be looking to spoil the party for the home side.

The three-way race for the IPL playoffs between MI, RCB and RR is very much on, but RCB will also hope that rain doesn’t end up playing spoilsport because they will then be helpless if MI go on and defeat SRH.