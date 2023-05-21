RCB vs GT Highlights: Kohli's Ton in Vain, Gill's Century Secures Gujarat Titans' 6-wicket Win Over RCB

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Shubman Gill smashes 6 on and scores the winning runs notching his century and shattering RCB’s dream. Gujarat Titans 198/4 beat RCB 197/5 by 6 wickets, Shubman Gill brings up a century with a six and scores the winning runs. So Mumbai Indians reach the playoffs. RCB still wait for their first league crown. That’s it from us today, MI vs LSG in Eliminator, CSK vs GT in Qualifier 1.
Brace yourselves guys and girls, last 6 balls of the league phase. 8 needed in 6 balls, Gill nearing his ton, MI fans cheering for GT.
19 runs needed in 12 balls, easy pickings by the looks of it for Gujarat Titans unless RCB pick up a wicket, Rahul Tewatia smashes a maximum in Siraj’s over, that’s an expensive 15 run over.
Mohammed Siraj you beauty! Man gets the wickets in powerplay, delivers in the death overs as well. RCB get David Miller, crucial wicket, GT 171/4 after 17.4 overs, GT still need 27 runs in 14 balls.
An excellent 9-run over from Vijaykumar Vyshak, the local lad bowls well under pressure in death overs. Gujarat Titans reach 164/3 after 17 overs, they need 34 runs in 18 balls. Gill batting at 78 off 45, Miller batting at 6 off 5.
Gujarat Titans reach 155/3 after 16 overs, GT need 43 runs in 24 balls, the good thing is Shubman Gill is still there, nearing his century. Gill batting at 72 off 41, David Miller batting at 4 off 3.
Dasun Shanaka joined Shubman Gill after Shankar’s dismissal but the Sri Lankan skipper is unable to open his account, perishes without troubling the scorers, Harshal Patel strikes. GT 150/3 after 15.3 overs.
Finally a breakthrough for RCB, Vijay Shankar smashed a fifty but trying to attack Vijaykumar Vyshak he perishes as Virat Kohli takes a good catch, RCB back in the game perhaps? GT 148/2 after 15 overs.
Shubman Gill is nearing his century as he reaches 71 in 40 balls. Gujarat Titans in cruise control of the chase. GT reach 134/1 after 14 overs, Vijay Shankar batting at 39 off 30. 9 runs from Siraj’s over, GT need 64 runs in 36 balls.
Gujarat Titans reached 125/1 after 13 overs, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar keeping GT ticking. A 16-run over from Michael Bracewell as Shubman Gill smashed two sixes, RCB in search of a wicket.
Gujarat Titans reach 109/1 after 12 overs, runs are coming with ease, RCB searching a wicket to break the partnership between Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar which has amassed 84 runs. Gill batting at 53 off 32, Shankar 32 in 26.
Gujarat Titans cross the 100-run mark as Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar keeping GT in cruise control of the chase. 12 runs from the over of Himanshu, Shankar and Gill both get a boundary each as GT reach 102/1 after 11 overs.
Mid-way stage of Gujarat Titans’ chase as they reach 90/1 in 10 overs, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill’s partnership keeping GT well in control in the chase. A good over from Harshal Patel, conceded a boundary against Shankar. Gill batting at 41 off 24, Vijay Shankar batting at 26 off 22.
Himanshu Sharma concedes 13 runs as Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar keep Gujarat Titans in control of the chase. GT reach 84/1 after 9 overs, Gill batting at 40 off 20, Shankar batting at 21 off 20.
Shubman Gill takes on Vijaykumar Vyshak, the local RCB lad bowled a good over, gave away 12 runs courtesy of that six on the penultimate ball by Gill who dispatches one into the stands. GT reach 71/1 after 8 overs.
A very good start to his RCB career for young Himashu Sharma, comes on as the impact player replacing DK and gives away just 8 runs in his first ever over in RCB colours. GT reach 59/1 after 7 overs, Vijay Shankar batting at 18 off 15, Shubman Gill batting at 20 off 13.
Gujarat Titans reach 50-run mark, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill attack Wayne Parnell, GT 51/1 after 6 overs, a decent powerplay. Parnell meanwhile concedes 16 in his third over, two boundaries and a maximum. Gill batting at 18 off 11, Vijay Shankar batting at 16 off 11.
RCB keeping Gujarat Titans under the cosh, Vijaykumar Vyshak comes to bowl in the powerplay and gives away just 5 runs. Gujarat Titans feeling the heat, they reach 35/1 but they will know that they can reach 200 at Chinnaswamy. Gill batting at 17 off 9, Vijay Shankar batting at 5 off 8.
A good over from Wayne Parnell, he conceded 13 in his last over but gives away just 5 runs in his second over, RCB in the driving seat for now, GT 30/1 after 4 overs. Shubmann Gill batting at 9 off 5, Vijay Shankar batting at 4 off 5.
Mohammed Siraj finally gets Wriddhiman Saha, after the DRS appeal, Siraj forces Saha to play a mistimed hit and its an easy catch by Wayne Parnell, RCB draw first blood as Gujarat Titans reach 25/1 after 3 overs.
Big appeal by Siraj on LBW, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opts for a DRS and umpire Nitin Menon was right, its missing stumps. 1 review remaining for RCB in must-win clash.
Shubman Gill arrives to the fore, Wayne Parnell comes to bowl and gets decked for 13 runs, three boundaries from the over, two from Gill and one from Saha. GT reach 15/0 after 2 overs.
What a start to the innings by Siraj, delivers once again with the new ball, restricting Gujarat Titans to just 2 runs in the first over. GT 2/0 after 1 over chasing 198 to win.
Virat Kohli recorded his 6th century in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, today another massive ton against Gujarat Titans to help RCB put up 197/5. Kohli becomes the player with most centuries in IPL history (7), becomes only the third player after Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan to score back to back tons.
Virat Kohli’s century takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to 197/5. Gujarat Titans need 198 to win. Kohli smashed a century in consecutive games, becoming only the third player to do so. Big game player delivers on big occasions. RCB need to win this.
Virat Kohli achieves yet another century, brilliant from the former RCB skipper. Royal Challengers Bangalore edging closer to 200.
Virat Kohli you beauty, takes on Yash Dayal, RCB reach 169/5. Kohli smashes a six and a boundary in the over to take his tally to 89. Anuj Rawat meanwhile batting at 7 off 9. Dayal gives away 14 in the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore pegged back by an excellent over from Rashid Khan who gives away just six runs in the death. RCB reach 155/5 after 17 overs, onus on Virat Kohli who’s batting at 77 in 51 balls, Anuj Rawat at 5 off 7.
Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 149/5 in 16 overs, 24 balls remain, can they get near 200? Virat Kohli the architect in chief as he smashes Mohit Sharma for two boundaries, Kohli is batting at 74 off 48, Anuj Rawat batting at 3 off 5.
Shubman Gill was nearing his fifty as Gujarat Titans reached 84/1 after 9 overs, keeping GT well in control of the chase of 198. Earlier Virat Kohli had scored 101 to propel RCB to 197/5. Siraj removed Wriddhiman Saha early but Vijay Shankar’s partnership of 64 with Gill kept GT in cruise control.
Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar stitched together a partnership to take Gujarat Titans to 59/1 after 7 overs, GT dominated the powerplay and lost Wriddhiman Saha early but they looked well on course to chase down RCB’s target of 198. Mohammed Siraj removed Saha to draw first blood for RCB.
Virat Kohli smashed his second consecutive century, Kohli’s 101-run knock guided RCB to 197/5 in 20 overs. RCB need a win to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs as Gujarat Titans needed 198 to win. Faf du Plessis smashed 28 in 19 balls, Anuj Rawat scored 23 in 15 balls helping his side to reach the 197-run mark. Kohli became only the second player to smash back-to-back hundreds after Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler in IPL history.
Virat Kohli looked to take Royal Challengers Bangalore past the 200-run mark, Kohli’s fifty helped RCB reach 132/4 in 14 overs. Last 4 overs remaining as Dinesh Karthik joined Kohli for the last 30 balls. Gujarat Titans recovered well after Mohammed Shami dismissed Michael Bracewell at 26 off 16.
Virat Kohli smashed a fifty as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach 112/3 after 12 overs. Kohli smashes his fifty in 35 balls as RCB lost 3 wickets in quick succession but Michael Bracewell and Virat Kohli stitched together a 50-run partnership looking to take RCB to a big score in a must-win clash against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya’s side under pressure after picking 3 wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore reached 53/0 after 5 overs with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis giving RCB another blistering fast start. Du Plessis batting at 23 off 12, Virat Kohli batting at 29 off 18. RCB have dominated the Gujarat Titans bowlers as they end powerplay at 62/0 after 6 overs.
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. Hardik said that he wanted to go onto the playoffs with a winning momentum and he made no changes to his winning combination. Du Plessis made just one change to his playing XI, Himashu Sharma replace Karn Sharma. The match was delayed after toss yet again due to a slight drizzle. First ball to be bowled at 8:25 PM.
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in a crunch game looking to secure their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs with a win over Hardik Pandya’s side. The defending champions have already qualified for Qualifier 1 wherein they will face Chennai Super Kings, and they will be looking to enter the knockout phase on winning momentum.
RCB come into this fixture after a commanding 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as Virat Kohli smashed his 6th IPL century. The Bengaluru-based franchise know that they need to win the match against Gujarat at any cost to remain alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.
Mumbai Indians are also in a three-way race for the playoffs as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad but if RCB win against GT, they will be pretty much guaranteed a place in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, given their positive net run rate of +0.180.
MI on the hand other will need to win against SRH and do so by a big margin to make it into the final remaining playoffs berth. However, amidst all the chaos between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals will also hope for a miracle if both MI and RCB lose their respective games.
As if all of the aforementioned drama wasn’t enough RCB will be worrying about the weather in Bengaluru which hasn’t been in their favour as just a few hours before the game, there was a hailstorm near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
If RCB’s match against Gujarat Titans gets washed out, Faf du Plessis’ side will only get 1 point which will take them to 15, however, if Mumbai Indians win against SRH, they will reach 16 points and the Bengaluru-based side will be eliminated.
The final day of the IPL 2023 league stage promises plenty of drama, with RCB and MI gunning for the last remaining playoffs berth, Rajasthan Royals hopeful of a miracle, while Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will be looking to spoil the party for the home side.
The three-way race for the IPL playoffs between MI, RCB and RR is very much on, but RCB will also hope that rain doesn’t end up playing spoilsport because they will then be helpless if MI go on and defeat SRH.
