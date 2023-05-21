RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

In the final game before the IPL Playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore will welcome Gujarat Titans to their home ground. This highly anticipated match holds immense significance as it has the potential to shape not only RCB’s destiny but also that of other teams in the playoffs race. Here’s everything you need to know before the clash between RCB and GT.

With 14 points from 13 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore currently stand at the brink of the playoffs. A victory in this match would elevate their points tally to 16, almost ensuring their qualification for the playoffs. The stakes are high, and the battle promises to be intense as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the next stage of the tournament.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What happened in the last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru?

Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL game in Bengaluru. KKR were good with the bat and as they smashed 200 runs at the end of 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled in the chase and lost the match by 21 runs.

What is the average score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is 170.4, while the average first-innings winning score is 189.1.

RCB vs GT Head-To-Head Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have faced each other in 2 matches in IPL. Out of these 2 games, RCB have won 1 whereas Gujarat Titans have come out victorious on 1 occasion.

RCB vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy is expected to be another batting beauty and the side could once again prefer to be chasing. Conditions become easy during the later stages of the match.

Weather Report:

Latest Bengaluru Rain Prediction:

The weather in Bengaluru could play spoilsport on May 21. The temperature is expected to around 27°C on the match day with 63% humidity and 11 km/h wind speed. There are 44 per cent of chances of rain during the match.