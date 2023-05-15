‘RCB vs LSG in the Eliminator’: Fans React To Lucknow Super Giants’ Intriguing Tweet

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) steamrolled Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs in their high-stakes fixture on Sunday. Faf du Plessis and Co were clinical in the match as they ensured that they stay in the race for the playoffs. RCB’s win whipped up a storm on social media and even their most ardent supporters are surprised by the margin of the win.

Now, Lucknow Super Giants have also reacted to RCB’s win on Twitter. Lucknow expressed their admiration for the 2016 finalists through a couple of interesting emojis.

It is worth noting that there was an ugly clash between star RCB batter Virat Kohli and Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir on May 1. The former India teammates had a heated exchange after the match between RCB and LSG. Kohli had a spat with Lucknow bowler Naveen-ul-Haq as well.

The BCCI later punished the trio for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. While Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of the match fees, Naveen had to let go of 50 percent of his fees.

So, fans are rooting for an RCB versus LSG fixture in the playoffs. RCB’s win on Sunday has certainly increased the probability of a blockbuster playoffs clash between the two teams.

Several Twitter users have expressed their excitement about the possibility of the RCB vs LSG playoff game.

A fan wrote, “One more time we want to see Gautam Gambhir versus Virat Kohli."

Another fan tweeted, “So it’s RCB vs LSG in the Eliminator."

“Let us hope of an Eliminator between RCB and LSG steel cage match," read one tweet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also improved their net run rate, courtesy of their 112-run win.

They are now in fifth place on the points table and behind fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants. Royal Challengers will have to win both their remaining games to ensure their qualification for the playoffs. RCB will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 18. They will host table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their final league game on May 21.