RCB vs LSG Probable XIs For IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And Head to Head Record

After securing two wins in their first three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Lucknow Super Giants currently claim the top spot on the points table. The KL Rahul-led side will aim to maintain their lead when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, April 10. The IPL 2023 match between Bangalore and Lucknow is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lucknow come into the game after registering a resounding five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two points from as many matches, Bengaluru currently occupy the seventh spot on the IPL points table.

In their last match, the Faf du Pless-led side had to concede a crushing 81-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 9.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out RCB vs LSG Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepeherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni

RCB vs LSG Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

