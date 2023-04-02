RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Bengaluru Weather Forecast And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to begin their campaign in the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) with a blockbuster home fixture against Mumbai Indians. The eagerly anticipated clash between two star-studded sides is slated to take place on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Faf du Plessis will continue to be the captain of the RCB, who are still awaiting their maiden IPL title.

Mumbai Indians might miss the service of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first match as the Indian opener has reportedly fallen sick. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav may take up the leadership responsibility.

Mumbai Indians might be the most successful franchise of the tournament with as many as 5 IPL trophies in their cabinet but the team had a nightmarish journey last season, finishing at the button of the table with only 4 victories in 14 league games. Royal Challengers Bangalore was third in the IPL 2022 standings. They got rid of Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before falling short against Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a paradise for the batters, considering the flat surface and the smaller dimension of the ground. The spinners are expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. The average first-innings score at the venue is 170 and the chasing teams hold a superior winning percentage.

Weather Report:

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be clear on April 2. Though the sky may be overcast, there is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The wind speed will be around 20-30 km/h. The temperature could hover around 20 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 45-70 percent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier

