RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: Bengaluru Weather Forecast And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

Action returns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals in what is expected to be another high-scoring encounter. The last match in Bengaluru saw more than 400 runs being scored and it was an absolute nightmare for the bowlers.

However, this is an afternoon game and there could be some respite for the bowlers considering there will not be a big impact of the dew. The batters from both sides need to buckle up and get cracking as it could once again be a shoot-out between the two batting sides.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a good outing against the Punjab Kings and they would want their bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel to be in their element when they are up against the power-packed Rajasthan batting order.

For Rajasthan, their middle order has to stand up and make their presence felt. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag have been given a long rope and they need to start winning matches for the side. Dhruv Jurel has shown good promise and he could get a promotion for this match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is an absolute belter and batters are the ones ruling the show here. Considering the fact that this RCB vs RR match will be in the afternoon, there could be some respite for the bowlers, but well, it remains to be seen. The shorter boundary also contributes significantly to the game’s outcome.

Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru is set clear on April 23. The temperatures will soar, but winds could bring some respite. Humidity levels are expected to hover around 45 per cent during this IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. The wind speed will be around 17-21 km/h during the 20-over clash.

RCB vs RR Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

