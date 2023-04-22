RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Coverage on TV & Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got a fresh lease of live when they notched up a much-needed win over the Punjab Kings in Mohali. Now, they will head back to their home ground where they will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan currently holds the top spot, but they lost their last match to the Lucknow Super Giants and will need to be at their best against RCB. While they have a solid team, there are concerns with their middle order. This match comes at a crucial juncture for both sides and they need to be at their absolute best.

RCB’s openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, need to be more proactive in the middle overs. Additionally, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell must display greater consistency to support the team’s efforts.

For Rajasthan, a more consistent performance from their middle order is vital, and they may consider bringing in Joe Root to address this issue. It will be intriguing to see if they persist with Riyan Parag or promote Dhruv Jurel in this game.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will take place on April 23, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

