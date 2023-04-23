RCB vs RR Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Runs

RCB vs RR Higlights, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189/9 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first by Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson who won the toss. Virat Kohli departed on a golden duck, Faf du Plessis scored 62 off 39, Glenn Maxwell scored 77 off 44 and Dinesh Karthik scored 16 runs to help RCB to 189, Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult both got two wickets each.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers stand-in captain Virat Kohli. Samson revealed that RR have the same playing XI, while Virat revealed that RCB have just one change, David Willey replaced Wayne Parnell in RCB’s playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host table toppers of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 23 in the first match of double-header Sundar with Kolkata Knight Riders set to face Chennai Super Kings in the second game. RCB are currently in sixth place on the IPL standings with six points from as many games. Sanju Samson’s side meanwhile are sitting pretty atop the points table with 8 points from six matches and will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done majority of the scoring for RCB, giving their team blazing-fast starts, both the openers have four fifties this season and are in the top three for the IPL 2023 orange cap race.

Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this fixture on the back of a convincing 24-run victory over Punjab Kings. Both Kohli and Du Plessis scored fifties and propelled their side to a total of 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj’s 4-wicket haul and a Man of the Match performance restricted PBKS to 150 runs.

The Bengaluru-based franchise began their campaign with a stunning 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, after which they lost to KKR, and a last-ball defeat to Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket made it back-to-back losses but RCB responded well by beating Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings prevailed over them last week before a win over PBKS got them back to winning ways. It will be all about keeping that winning momentum going for Faf du Plessis and his side.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals come into this match on the back of a defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. LSG halted RR’s three-game winning streak after they began the IPL 2023 season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs.

Punjab Kings prevailed in the subsequent clash, but the inaugural champs defeated Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to rise to the top of the IPL 2023 points table before Lucknow stopped their winning run. Samson and Co will aim to consolidate their lead at the top with a victory over RCB.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here