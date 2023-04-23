RCB vs RR Highlights IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Runs

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Royal Challengers Bangalore remain in fifth place on IPL 2023 points table, top five teams all have five points, what a season this has been so far! That’s it from us, you can switch over to the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.
After coming ever so close to the win, Rajasthan Royals lose the contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore make it 2 wins from two games.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 47 off 37, Devdutt Padikkal scored 52 off 34, Harshal Patel got 3 wickets and it’s another edge-of-the-seat classic. IPL never disappoints.
Harshal Patel has bowled a nervy over so far, Ashwin’s wicket changed the contest fully and Royal Challengers Bangalore win!
Harshal Patel has failed to keep Ashwin and Jurel silent so far, however, there’s a wicket on the fourth ball! Oh my my! What a contest, two boundaries from the first three balls, Ashwin tries to smack the ball past the ropes but holes out to Prabhudessai! RR 180/6 after 19.4 overs. 10 need in 2 balls.
Not out! Siraj dislodged the bails with his hands first, RR 170/5 after 19 overs. 13 runs from the 19th over, 20 runs in 6 balls needed, can RR do it? And, RCB have been handed a penalty, just four fielders outside the circle.
What an eventful over from Siraj this, under pressure, just 5 runs from the first four balls before Dhruv Jurel smashes it between deep backward square leg and fine leg for a six! And now a run-out being check! Wow, what a gripping contest this!
What a throw from Suyash Prabhudessai, stunning! Might have just won the match for RCB, Shimron Hetmyer runout and Virat Kohli is absolutely pumped-up! RR reach 157/5 after 18 overs. 33 runs in 12 balls for RR, can they do it?
Dhruv Jurel making very good use of the DRS review, third umpire reviews it and the ball had indeed gone well over his head. RR 152/ 4 after 17.2 overs.
A very expensive over from Harshal Patel, perhaps the start of a comeback from Rajasthan Royals? Dhruve Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have gotten RR close on previous occasions as well, Dhruv batting at 12 off 7, Hetmyer batting at 3 off 7.
Rajasthan Royals 129/4 after 16 overs, four overs remain, they need 61 off 24 balls. RR have Dhruv Jurel strike, he’s batting at 2 off 3 balls, Shimron Hetmyer batting at 2 off 5.
Wicket! Crucial Wicket! Sanju Samson is out! Harshal Patel gets hit for a boundary on the first ball of the over, and instant impact from Harshal, Sanju Samson departs after scoring 22 runs in 15 balls, RR 125/4 after 15.2 overs.
Eventful over of Wanindu Hasaranga comes to an end, 13 runs came from it, a boundary and a maximum, RR reach 121/3 after 15 overs, they need 69 runs in 30 balls. Sanju Samson batting at 18 off 13, Shimron Hetmyer batting at 1 off 4.
Rajasthan Royals in all sorts of trouble, the good news is that Shimron Hetmyer is batting now alongside Sanju Samson, they both need to score runs aplenty. RR 108/3 after 14 overs. Six overs to go, just 3 runs from Harshal’s over, and a wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, RCB in driving seat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore get another wicket, Harshal Patel removes Yashasvi Jaiswal, the RR openers tried to hit the ball over the boundary ropes, didn’t get the proper connection, finds Virat Kohli at long-on. RR 108/3 after 13.4 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore making a mini-comeback of sorts in the middle overs, since Devdutt Padikkal departed, the momentum has shifted in RCB’s favour. RR 105/2 after 13 overs, just 5 runs from the previous over, Sanju Samson batting at 5 off 7, Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 47 off 35.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are right back in this one, Sanju Samson joins the fray, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, the latter is nearing his fifty. RR 100/2 after 12 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore finally break the partnership Rajasthan Royals 99/2 after 11.4 overs, Devdutt Padikkal scored a well-deserved fifty but has to depart after scoring 52 runs, David Willey with the all-important breakthrough. Can RCB find a way back in this game?
Devdutt Padikkal gets his fifty, Rajasthan Royals reach 97/1 in 11 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal also very close to his fifty he’s batting at 45 off 33, Padikkal at 51 off 32.
Rajasthan Royals reach 92/1 after 10 overs, 12 runs from the previous over of Vijaykumar Vyshak. Partnership nearing the 100-run mark, Devdutt Padikkal batting at 48 off 27, Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 43 off 31.
Rajasthan Royals firmly on top on this match, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal keeping RR in the driving seat. Strategic break ends, Vijaykumar Vyshak now bowling, his last over saw him concede 14 odd runs. A brilliant boundary from Padikkal, swing his bat with full force, wrong line from Vyshak, Devdutt pulls, RR reach 87/1 after 9.2 overs.
Rajasthan Royals reach 81/9 after 9 overs they’re moving along very nicely. Devdutt Padikkal batting at 39 off 24, Yashasvi Jaisal batting at 42 off 28. 10 runs from Wanindu Hasaranga’s over. RR in cruise control.
Glenn Maxwell smashed the bowlers all around the park, now getting a taste of his own medicine. A maximum from the first ball of the over, a boundary from the last ball, 14 runs from the over, RR 71/1 after 8 overs, Devdutt Padikkal batting at 31 off 20, Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 40 off 26.
Rajasthan Royals moving along very nicely with respect to the asking rate, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal put RR in driving seat. The two Indian youngsters attacking RCB bowlers particularly on the first couple of balls of the over, 10 runs from the previous over of Harshal Patel, a maximum from it, RR 57/1.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikall striking the ball cleanly, very nicely played by them so far, 11 runs from the final over of powerplay, RR 47/1. Padikkal batting at 21 off 15, Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 26 off 19.
Vijaykumar Vyshak gives away 13 runs in his over, Rajasthan Royals race to 36/1 after 5 overs. Devdutt Padikkal batting at 16 off 13, Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 20 off 15.
Making full use of the powerplay, Devdutt Padikkal welcomes Vijaykumar Vyshak with two back-to-back boundaries. Creamed the slot ball through cover, the first one, and the second one cut towards short third man.
Yashasvi Jaiswal once again attacks David Willey from the off, just 10 runs from the previous over of Siraj, Willey begins his over with a single and gets smacked towards deep backward point. Smashed! RR 21/1 after 3.4 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal looking bright today, starts Mohammed Siraj’s second over with two boundaries back to back, one towards mid-on, the second one a drive-through cover-point. RR 15/1 after 2.4 overs.
Rajasthan Royals with a slow start, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes a boundary in the over of David Willey but he recovers well, just five runs from the over, RR 6/1.
Mohammed Siraj gets his third wicket in the first over in IPL 2023, he’s been in phenomenal form, just 1 run from the over, and the valuable wicket of Buttler, RR 1/1 after 1 over.
RCB vs RR Higlights, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189/9 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first by Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson who won the toss. Virat Kohli departed on a golden duck, Faf du Plessis scored 62 off 39, Glenn Maxwell scored 77 off 44 and Dinesh Karthik scored 16 runs to help RCB to 189, Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult both got two wickets each.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers stand-in captain Virat Kohli. Samson revealed that RR have the same playing XI, while Virat revealed that RCB have just one change, David Willey replaced Wayne Parnell in RCB’s playing XI.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will host table toppers of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 23 in the first match of double-header Sundar with Kolkata Knight Riders set to face Chennai Super Kings in the second game. RCB are currently in sixth place on the IPL standings with six points from as many games. Sanju Samson’s side meanwhile are sitting pretty atop the points table with 8 points from six matches and will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done majority of the scoring for RCB, giving their team blazing-fast starts, both the openers have four fifties this season and are in the top three for the IPL 2023 orange cap race.
Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this fixture on the back of a convincing 24-run victory over Punjab Kings. Both Kohli and Du Plessis scored fifties and propelled their side to a total of 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj’s 4-wicket haul and a Man of the Match performance restricted PBKS to 150 runs.
The Bengaluru-based franchise began their campaign with a stunning 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, after which they lost to KKR, and a last-ball defeat to Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket made it back-to-back losses but RCB responded well by beating Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings prevailed over them last week before a win over PBKS got them back to winning ways. It will be all about keeping that winning momentum going for Faf du Plessis and his side.
On the other hand, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals come into this match on the back of a defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. LSG halted RR’s three-game winning streak after they began the IPL 2023 season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs.
Punjab Kings prevailed in the subsequent clash, but the inaugural champs defeated Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to rise to the top of the IPL 2023 points table before Lucknow stopped their winning run. Samson and Co will aim to consolidate their lead at the top with a victory over RCB.
