RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League, March 18

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bounced back in the Women’s Premier League by winning their last fixture against UP Warriorz Women. Smriti Mandhana and Co will be now aiming to maintain their winning ways against Gujarat Giants Women on March 18. RCB can still qualify for the playoffs if they win all their matches and other results go their way. So RCB will come out all guns blazing on Saturday. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women will know that this is a must-win game for them as well. Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants are hoping to win against RCB and force a three-way tie at six points with UP Warriorz.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 18.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Tanuja Kanwar

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Predicted Playing XI:

RCB-W: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur

GG-W: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

