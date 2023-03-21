RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 RCB-W vs MI-W Match

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians: After securing two back-to-back victories, Royal Challengers Bangalore will now be aiming to cap off their campaign in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on a positive note. In their next encounter, Bangalore will be up against second-placed Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, March 21.

The WPL match between Bangalore and Mumbai will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The two teams had last faced each other on March 9 and Mumbai had secured a convincing nine-wicket victory in that contest. But a lot has changed since then. Bangalore have scripted a sensational comeback in the competition since their defeat at the hands of Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will now look to end their shocking two-match losing streak. Having already secured a playoff spot, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming to end their league-stage campaign on a winning note.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

RCB-W vs MI-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match.

RCB-W vs MI-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

RCB-W vs MI-W Match Details

The RCB-W vs MI-W WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21, at 3:30 pm IST.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr

Advertisement

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disa Kasat, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Get the latest Cricket News here