'Really Proud of Delhi Test': India Captain Rohit Sharma 'Satisfied' After Hard Fought Series Win Over Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma appeared quite satisfied with the 2-1 Test series win over Australia despite the tourists launching a spirited fightback in the second half of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India were a class apart in the first two Tests as they stormed to a 2-0 lead before Australia bounce back in Indore and then held on for a draw in Ahmedabad.

His team may have seemed invincible for the first two Tests but Rohit said there’s been a lot of hard work that went behind the performance and different players took the responsibility at various times resulting in India’s fourth straight series win over Australia.

Also Read: India Win Series 2-1 After Ahmedabad Test Ends in a Draw

Advertisement

“Was a fantastic series," Rohit said during the post-match presentation. “Right from the word go, it was exciting. Lot of the players are playing this for the first time. We do understand the importance of this series and the opposition. Lot of hard work has gone into this. At different times we have come up with answers. We knew how important it was to start the series."

Rohit is especially proud of the way India fought back to win the Delhi Test by six wickets. Australia were in solid position on a turning pitch at the end of second day’s play but then on the third morning, India spinners engineered a dramatic turnaround.

“The Delhi Test, I am really proud of. We were behind in the game. At Indore, we were put under pressure and lost the game. Different players put their hands up. Lot of guys took up the responsibility and bailed us out. Test Cricket is hard fought cricket and isn’t easy. I am quite satisfied," Rohit said.

Also Read: India Become First Team to Win Four Test Series in a Row Against Australia in Over 30 Years

Advertisement

Rohit started the series with a century and it wasn’t before the batting friendly track of fourth Test in Ahmedabad that another batter registered a three-figure score. But for him, personal milestone are secondary to team.

“I know what kind of benchmark I have set for myself. I keep the personal milestones aside. We have got the result from what I wanted from the series. To get the result makes us very happy," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here