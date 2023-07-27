Revised World Cup Schedule to be Announced in 2-3 Days: Jay Shah

Will the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule be altered?

BCCI secretary Jay Shah finally cleared the air on Thursday when he addressed the media and touched on various topics. He revealed that several ICC full members have expressed their objection to the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023, slated to begin from October 5 in India. Hence, the issue raised has been taken into consideration.

Shah further said that the logistics teams of BCCI and ICC are working together to sort this out as soon as possible and will ensure that the dates are changed and not the venues.

“2-3 ICC full members have made objections to the World Cup fixtures, there could be some changes to the schedule. Everything will clear within a few days," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters on Thursday.

“The dates will be changed as the gaps between the games at a particular venue will be reworked. For example, a 6-day gap will be cut short to four or a 2-day gap would be increased to three. Venues will not be changed in any case," he added.

The BCCI secretary didn’t point out particular matches, stating that the logistical teams are working on it and he doesn’t interfere in their work.

“I can’t tell you the exact matches as the concerned teams are working on it. The ICC will also soon announce the changes and the final schedule will be out in the coming days," Shah said.

Several media reports have claimed that the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad is likely to be changed as the local police expressed concerns about ensuring adequate security on October 15, the same day as the commencement of the Hindu festival Navaratri.

But Shah asserted that the matter of changing the schedule was taken under consideration just because the ICC full members objected over the fixtures.

