Home » Cricket Home » 'No Way for Any of us Saying It'd be Good to See Lyon get hit in the head': Ponting Defends Pietersen

On the final day of the Lord’s Test, Ricky Ponting took a moment while commentating and gave a clarification over the entire episode

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 17:49 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ricky Ponting has come forward to defend fellow commentator Kevin Pietersen whose remarks on Nathan Lyon led to a strong reaction from the Australian off-spinner after the fourth day of the second Ashes Test. Lyon walked out to bat with a badly injured calf, helping the visitors add 15 runs for the final wicket at Lord’s. He hobbled down the pavilion limping to make sure he was not timed out.

The ace off-spinner has been walking with crutches ever since he picked up the injury. Yet he walked down to bat, ran on one foot and after getting dismissed, used his bat as a walking stick to reach the dressing room. His efforts helped Australia set England a 371-run target

Meanwhile, Pietersen asked what it would mean for the game if Nathan was hit in the head and was replaced with a concussion substitute.

“Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got a concussion. He’d have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Murphy), based on how he performed in India. It gives food for thought," Pietersen said.

Asked about his reaction to the former English cricketer’s comment, Lyon hit out at the commentary citing the horrifying death of Phillip Hughes in 2014. The off-spinner, who played 13 Tests with Hughes, was on the field at the SCG the day he was struck.

“I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head," Lyon said.

“I’m really against that because I’ve lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So, I think that’s a really poor excuse or conversation being had," he added.

On the final day of the Lord’s Test, Ponting took a moment while commentating and gave a clarification over the entire episode.

Ashes 2023 Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5

“There was no way at all for any of us (were) saying that it’d be good to see Nathan Lyon get hit in the head and have a replacement," Ponting said.

    • “In fact, it was the other. It was almost the worst-case scenario for England; if they continued to bowl short and Nathan was hit. I just wanted to clarify that because there has been some negative chat around this morning, which has probably been a little bit unfair.

    “By no means, no way at all would anyone ever hope to see somebody get hit in the head," he added.

    About the Author

    Aakash Biswas

    first published: July 02, 2023, 17:33 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 17:49 IST
