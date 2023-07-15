'Feel Sorry For Sarfaraz Khan': Ponting Rekindles Debate, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal-Ruturaj Gaikwad on 'Same' Level

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was full of praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the young opener introduced himself to international cricket with a blistering knock of 171 runs against West Indies in the first Test at Dominica.

However, Ponting once again rekindled the selection debate by pointing out to other players he’d like to see playing Test cricket, giving a special mention to Sarfaraz Khan whom he has watched from close during their time together at Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

When BCCI announced the squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad received their maiden call-ups, however, Sarfaraz Khan was left out.

Subsequently, it was revealed that the 25-year-old was sidelined not due to his on-field performances but due to his disciplinary issues, which were denied by the sources close to the player.

Jaiswal would subsequently go on to make his debut for India and also win the Player of the Match award en route to breaking numerous records as he breached the three-figure mark.

Having watched the 21-year-old from close quarters during his time in IPL, Ponting praised the youngster while going on to make an epic comparison with Ruturaj.

“I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight," Ponting said in ICC Review.

The legendary Australian captain said he was hoping to see Sarfaraz as well on the international stage after Ponting was left surprised that a batter of Khan’s pedigree wasn’t yet given a chance in Test cricket.

“There’s a lot of those young Indian guys that I can’t wait to see play Test cricket and yet you look at their domestic records as well and you can’t help but be impressed," Ponting added.