'Rinku Bhaiya Zindabad': Shryeas Iyer Hails KKR Batter on a Video Call, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

The fans of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had their hearts in their mouth when the team needed 28 off the last five balls in the chase of 205 against Gujarat Titans. After Rashid Khan’s hat-trick in the 17th over, the Knight Riders seemed nowhere in the contest but Rinku held the nerves and fought till the end. For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a batter has smashed 5 sixes in the final over of the game. The KKR batter ended up with an unbeaten 48 off 21 balls as Nitish Rana & Co thumped the defending champions by 3 wickets.

After the nerve-racking chase, Rinku received the most amazing reactions from the KKR coach, captain, and teammates. They all rushed into the ground right after Rinku’s final six landed in the stands. Rana hugged Rinku while other members of the KKR followed. Coach Chandrakant Pandit was animated as well. He gave a tight hug to the batter with tears in his eyes.

Post celebrations, Rinku received a video call from Shreyas Iyer, the regular skipper of KKR who is out of the tournament with an injury.

“Bhaiya, kaise ho? (How are you, brother?) God’s plan!" Rinku could be heard saying on the video call. Shreyas was elated as he replied, “Rinku bhaiya zindabad (Long live Rinku!)."

Rana also joined the call, asking Shreyas if he watched the game. “Dekh raha tha ki nahi? Yaad aa rahi hai teri (Did you watch the innings? We are missing you)," Nitish said.

Shreyas said that he had “goosebumps" watching the game.

“Rinku keh raha tha last year ki tarah chhodunga nahi, Khatm karke aaunga. (Rinku said he won’t miss it like last year. He will finish the game)," Nitish further said.

The KKR skipper mentioned Rinku’s innings against Lucknow Super Giants last season. In pursuit of 211, the batter had smashed 40 off 15 balls before getting out in the penultimate delivery of the run-chase. KKR lost the game by 2 runs.

