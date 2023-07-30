'My Life Changed After Those Five Sixes': Rinku Singh After Maiden India Call-up

Young batting sensation Rinku Singh opened up on getting his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games in China. Rinku had a sensational Indian Premier League this year as he grabbed the limelight after smashing five back-to-back sixes in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans.

Rinku smashed 474 runs in 14 games in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries. He also did well in domestic cricket in the last couple of years to make a name for himself. Rinku wasn’t picked in the Indian squad from the T20s series in the Caribbean. However, the left-handed batter later made the cut for Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The 25-year-old-year also revealed how life has changed for him after he smacked five sixes in an over of Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal.

Advertisement

“My life changed after those five sixes. People knew me but not that much. But after those five sixes, now a lot of people know. It feels quite good," he said in a video posted by BCCI.

The southpaw also talked about the nickname Lord which the fans started calling him after his blistering show in IPL.

“It was a special innings since that knock everyone started to call me lord," he added.

Talking about his maiden India call-up, Rinku said that his family and friend were very happy after he got selected for Asian Games and said they all danced after the news broke out.

“My family were very happy as they would say, “Play for India, we want to watch you." Everything was good and everyone danced when I got selected," he further added.

Advertisement

India Squad for Asian Games