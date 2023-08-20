WATCH: Rinku Singh Announces His Arrival on International Stage, Smacks 3 Huge Sixes vs Ireland in 2nd T20I

Rinku Singh introduced himself on the international stage as the youngster played a knock of 38 runs in just 21 balls against Ireland in the second T20I of the series in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. Rinku had earlier made his debut in the series opener at the same venue on Friday but didn’t get the chance to bat since rain washed out the first game and Jasprit Bumrah’s men won the fixture by 2 runs through the DLS method.

However, in the second T20I, the stage was set for Rinku to show the world what he’s capable of, as the youngster came out to bat when India were 105/3, having just lost Sanju Samson who had stitched together a 71-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Advertisement

India were invited to bat first by Ireland captain Paul Stirling who won the toss and elected to bowl. Yashasvi Jaiswal started well but was dismissed for 18 and then the young revelation Tilak Varma also got dismissed on 1. Suddenly, India were under pressure but Sanju and Gaikwad steadied the ship.

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Ravi Bishnoi Strikes Again as IRE Wobble in 186 Chase

When Samson departed after adding 40 runs to the cause, Rinku joined hands with Gaikwad and started to dominate the proceedings. En route his 38-run knock, the Uttar Pradesh youngster smashed three massive sixes in his maiden innings in India colours.

Rinku’s IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders were also delighted as they put out a special post for India’s latest batting prodigy.

Watch Rinku Singh’s massive sixes in India colours:

Advertisement

Thanks to the flourishing finish from Rinku, and a fifty from Gaikwad who recorded his career-best T20I score of 58, India were able to post a competitive total of 185/5 in the second match of the series.

ALSO READ| ‘Wish For Sanju, Ruturaj to be Trending..’: Gaikwad Records Career Best T20I Score After R Ashwin’s Huge Prediction