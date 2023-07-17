Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'There Will be Tears When I Wear The India Jersey for First Time': Rinku Singh Living The Dream After Tough Journey

Rinku Singh admitted that he is a bit emotional and sure that he will shed some tears after wearing the Indian jersey for the first time.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 07:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Rinku Singh had a stellar IPL 2023. (AFP Image)
Young batting sensation Rinku Singh has opened up on getting his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games. The southpaw made the cut after a stellar show in Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year.

Rinku grabbed the headlines after he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over to help KKR win against Gujarat Titans during IPL 2023 and played the role of finisher for the former champions.

Having battled financial hardships, his has been a rags to riches journey.

Rinku says that he is a bit emotional and it’s certain he will shed some tears after wearing the Indian jersey for the first time.

“I am a strong guy but a bit emotional as well. I am pretty sure there will be some tears when I wear the India jersey for the first time. It has been a long and a tough journey," Rinku told RevSportz.

The 25-year-old says that he doesn’t think much about the future as it will add more burden on him.

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other," he added.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023.

    • Talking about his family, Rinku said that his parents and other closed ones saw his struggle and will be happier than him to see him represent the Indian team.

    “I know for the fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them," he said.

