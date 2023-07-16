'Chatter With Mahi bhai Was Really Productive': Rinku Singh Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice

Batting sensation Rinku Singh received a much-deserving maiden India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games. The Uttar Pradesh batter produced a solid shot in the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League which impressed many as several former India cricketers backed him to make the international debut soon. The southpaw failed to make the cut for the five-match T20I series against West Indies but was included in the squad for the Asian Games.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023. The southpaw finished matches for KKR on a consistent basis when their star player Ander Russell struggled to get going in the 2023 edition of cash-rich league.

Rinku had a chat with legendary wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was also known for his match-finishing skills with the bat, in IPL 2023 when KKR faced CSK.

The southpaw talked about the conversation he had with the CSK captain MS Dhoni and revealed the advice he gave him.

“The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career, and knows the position in and out," Rinku told Revsportz.

“I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: “Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai, jo tu kar raha hai, wahi karta reh (You are batting really well. Continue whatever you have done so far)."

Rinku was bought by KKR for INR 55 Lakh in IPL 2022 mega auction and he made a massive impact with the bat for the franchise

