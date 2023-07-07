Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Feature For Team India During T20I Series vs Ireland: Report

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma’s inclusion in Team India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies was celebrated on social media but fans were also irked at BCCI after Rinku Singh didn’t find a place in the side for the Caribbean tour. After smashing five sixes in a row against Gujarat Titans, the 25-year-old became a household name and he was expected to be given a chance to shine on the international stage.

However when the BCCI named the Indian squad for the West Indies tour, they didn’t wish to name a young-looking side, and that’s why Rinku and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both players who missed out on the latest T20I squad will be flown to Ireland for the three-match series in August.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a BCCI source close to the developments revealed why Rinku didn’t get the nod by the selectors for the West Indies tour, and he is likely to be part of the team for the Ireland T20I series, along with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Rinku and other players who did well in the IPL will fly to Ireland as the selection committee doesn’t want to try everyone at one stage. There are seven players of the Indian ODI team who are not going to play T20 as those players are key for us going ahead as they will be playing Asia Cup in late August," the source was quoted as saying.

The three match T20I series between India and Ireland will be played from 18-23 August. With an eye on the Asian Games, young players will be tried out as the senior team will be occupied with the preparation for Asia Cup.

The BCCI are likely to name a second-string side for the Asian Games, with Shikhar Dhawan one of the front-runners to lead the side.