'Rinku Singh Robbed': KKR Star Batter's Non-selection for WI T20Is Leads to Furious Reactions from Fans

The BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies, scheduled to be played next month in the Caribbean and the USA. The selection committee, led by newly-appointed chief selector Ajit Agarkar, handed maiden call-ups to Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma and Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. All-rounder Hardik Pandya continues to lead the team in the shortest format of the game while the senior figures, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, found no place as India look to make a transitional shift, keeping next year’s T20 World Cup in mind.

The Ajit Agarkar-led committee also named Sanju Samson in the team while the bowling line-up embodies youngsters in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

But what has led to an uproar on social media is the non-selection of Rinku Singh who had a phenomenal season for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The batter from Aligarh ended as the highest scorer for KKR, amassing over 400 runs in 14 games. Several media reports claimed that Rinku will be one of the IPL superstars who are in contention for the West Indies T20Is. But his snub has certainly left his fans heartbroken.

