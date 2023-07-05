Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Rinku Singh Robbed': KKR Star Batter's Non-selection for WI T20Is Leads to Furious Reactions from Fans

'Rinku Singh Robbed': KKR Star Batter's Non-selection for WI T20Is Leads to Furious Reactions from Fans

Several media reports claimed that Rinku will be one of the IPL superstars who are in contention for the West Indies T20Is. But his snub has certainly left his fans heartbroken

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 22:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Rinku Singh overlooked for the West Indies T20Is
Rinku Singh overlooked for the West Indies T20Is

The BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies, scheduled to be played next month in the Caribbean and the USA. The selection committee, led by newly-appointed chief selector Ajit Agarkar, handed maiden call-ups to Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma and Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. All-rounder Hardik Pandya continues to lead the team in the shortest format of the game while the senior figures, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, found no place as India look to make a transitional shift, keeping next year’s T20 World Cup in mind.

The Ajit Agarkar-led committee also named Sanju Samson in the team while the bowling line-up embodies youngsters in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India Squad For West Indies T20Is: No Place for Rinku Singh; Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Get Maiden Call-ups

But what has led to an uproar on social media is the non-selection of Rinku Singh who had a phenomenal season for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The batter from Aligarh ended as the highest scorer for KKR, amassing over 400 runs in 14 games. Several media reports claimed that Rinku will be one of the IPL superstars who are in contention for the West Indies T20Is. But his snub has certainly left his fans heartbroken.

Here’s how they reacted:

Advertisement

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma got their maiden T20I call-ups for India after their impressive performances in IPL 2023. The duo were phenomenal for their respective teams in the cash-rich league and the BCCI decided to give them chances as they have entered the transitional phase in the shortest format.

    India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 21:59 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 22:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App