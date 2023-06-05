Rinku Singh Flaunts Six Pack Abs During Maldives Vacation, Shubman Gill's Sister Reacts

IPL 2023 was phenomenal in terms of individual performance for rising star Rinku Singh as he stitched together a series of breathtaking performances with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders. His five sixes in a row in the last over against Gujarat Titans will be remembered for a long time to come as the youngster propelled his team to an unlikely win.

That was just one of the several topnotch displays from Rinku during the season. In 14 matches for KKR, he blasted 474 runs at 59.25 with an excellent strike-rate of 149.53.

With the grueling season coming to an end, the 25-year-old cricketer flew to Maldives for a well-deserved vacation and treated his followers with a series of jaw-dropping images.

Speaking to CricketNext, Rinku had recently revealed his desire and preparedness to represent India if and when he gets a call-up but for the time being, he’s not focusing too much on it.

“Main to ready hoon sir India khelne ke liye, ekdum poora, match khelne ke liye poori tarah se. Lekin main itna soch nahi raha, India-vindiya ka abhi. Jo kismat mein hoga mil jayega (I am ready to represent India but not thinking too much about it. If it’s in my destiny, I will get it). I never thought before that I’ll hit those five sixes and never have I thought about getting selected for the Indian team. I just have a normal routine which I follow every day. Go to the gym, and train harder," Rinku had said.

Rinku also touched upon how his life has taken a turn for good following his exploits in IPL 2023.

“People are recognising me now. They have given me a lot of love and respect. It makes me proud when fans keep shouting my name. That’s when you realise that you have made a name for yourself. People out there know you now," he said.