'Rinku Singh's Non Selection is..': Aakash Chopra Gives Blunt Verdict on India's T20I Squad For West Indies

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has decoded India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies after some big calls were made by the BCCI as they announced the T20I squad on Wednesday, July 5.

Ajit Agarkar took over as the new chief selector and the selection committee decided to continue monitoring the workload of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli with Hardik Pandya set to don the captaincy hat again in the shortest format. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma were both rewarded for their stunning displays in the domestic circuit and in IPL 2023 season but one name which was a glaring absence was Rinku Singh.

Having lit up the IPL 2023 season with his aggressive knocks and that surreal display of five sixes against Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans, Rinku was expected to be on the flight for the Caribbean, particularly with the senior players rested.

Chopra however feels that none of the deserving names who were expected to be in the Indian T20I squad were left out by the selectors except Rinku.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out that the pace bowling battery looks a little thin, while he was also worried by the batting position of Tilak. Chopra added that he feels Varma should not bat below number 4.

“Fast bowling looks a little thin. While it’s understandable to question the players selected, not many names who deserve are left out. Cabinet is a little bare. (Assuming Chahar’s return is getting managed)," read Chopra’s tweet, after the BCCI officially announced India’s squad for the five-match T20I series starting from 3 August.

“Rinku Singh’s non-selection is a different thing though. SKY, Sanju, Pandya at 3-4-5?? Tilak at 6? Or open with Ishan and play Tilak at 4? Personally, I don’t like Tilak batting lower than 4. Just my thought," he wrote further.

Rinku had scored 474 runs and an average of 59.25 during IPL 2023 season, finishing 9th on the list of leading run-scorers earlier this season.

