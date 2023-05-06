Rishabh Pant Surprises Fans with Major Recovery Milestone | WATCH

Indian cricket team’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on his way to recovery after a serious car accident in December 2022. After being discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, the 25-year-old cricketer has been keeping his fans updated on his progress through social media.

On May 5, Pant posted a significant breakthrough in his recovery process by walking without any support. This was the first time since his accident in December that he was able to walk on his own.

Pant had attended the Capitals’ match against Gujarat Titans last month and was present during the team’s training session before the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertisement

Pant’s fans and fellow cricketers were quick to respond to his post with an outpouring of support and encouragement. India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted fiery emojis, while former India bowler Sreesanth wrote, “Love u brother…keep believing." Suryakumar Yadav also shared his support by writing, “Spidey is back! More power to you."

Rishabh Pant Enjoys Table Tennis at NCA in Viral Video After Posting Cryptic Message on Instagram | WATCH

Despite his injury, Pant has been present at the Delhi Capitals’ training sessions and even attended their match against Gujarat Titans last month. This shows his commitment and dedication to his team and the sport he loves.

On December 30, 2022, Pant met with a car accident while travelling to his hometown, and his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being moved to a private hospital in Dehradun. In January, he was airlifted to Mumbai and was further treated at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.

Advertisement

Virat Bhaiya will Always be My Captain’: Channelizing His ‘Inner Kohli’, Anuj Rawat Raring to Go Against DC at Home Ground

Due to his injury, Pant is expected to miss a significant part of Indian cricket action this year, including the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in October-November in India.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here