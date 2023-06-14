Trends :India Vs PakistanShubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'Not Bad Rishabh': Pant Climbs Stairs Without Support, Reveals Stretching Routine | WATCH

'Not Bad Rishabh': Pant Climbs Stairs Without Support, Reveals Stretching Routine | WATCH

Rishabh Pant shared a video of himself climbing stairs without support on Instagram and also shared a story of doing stretching at the NCA in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 08:00 IST

Bengaluru, India

Rishabh Pant seen climbing stairs in latest video (Rishabh Pant Instagram)
Rishabh Pant seen climbing stairs in latest video (Rishabh Pant Instagram)

Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car accident last year while travelling from Delhi to Rourkee to surprise his mother, however, the Indian wicketkeeper batter is recovering very quickly. On Thursday, June 14, Pant shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein the southpaw could be seen climbing stairs without the support of his stick.

Pant also shared a story on Instagram wherein he could be seen doing some stretching with the help of a stick at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The youngster shared a heartfelt caption, praising himself for the speedy recovery and he admitted that doing simple things such as climbing the stairs can also be difficult.

ALSO READ| ICC Test Ranking: Labuschagne, Smith & Head in Top 3 After WTC Final, Rishabh Pant Only Indian Among Top 10

“Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes," read the caption of Pant’s post.

Shortly after he shared the video, Delhi Capitals motivated their captain to make a swift recovery, and his India as well as DC teammate Axar Patel also commented on the post.

“Keep going Rishabh," wrote the Capitals while Patel commented with two emojis.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, after which he returned to the NCA. Shikhar Dhawan had also shared a post with Pant, wishing the youngster a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Slowly Phase Seniors Out, Bring in Youngsters’ - Former India Players Weigh in on Way Forward for India After WTC Debacle

The wicketkeeper batter had shared a video of himself walking with the help of crutches not so long ago, however, despite his knees still being under the braces, Pant has started to walk without the support of the crutches, and now that he has started to climb stairs, it comes as another massive breakthrough in Rishabh’s road to recovery.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rohit Sharma To Be Rested For Part of West Indies Tour | Cricket News | WI vs IND
  • Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up About WTC Final Snub and Indian Team Culture | WTC 2023 | Cricket News
  • Pat Cummins: 'Emotions Won't Bubble Over' | Ashes 2023 | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • Virat Kohli | Kane Williamson The Modern Masters | Cricket News
  • Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up on WTC Final Omission | Cricket News

    • Pant had recently attended the IPL 2023 matches of Delhi Capitals, in his absence David Warner captained DC but they could only finish a dissapointing ninth, with just five wins from 14 games.

    Rishabh is expected to be ruled out until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, however given his rapid pace of recovery, it remains to be seen when he makes his much-anticipated return back on the field.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 16:22 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 08:00 IST
    Read More