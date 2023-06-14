'Not Bad Rishabh': Pant Climbs Stairs Without Support, Reveals Stretching Routine | WATCH

Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car accident last year while travelling from Delhi to Rourkee to surprise his mother, however, the Indian wicketkeeper batter is recovering very quickly. On Thursday, June 14, Pant shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein the southpaw could be seen climbing stairs without the support of his stick.

Pant also shared a story on Instagram wherein he could be seen doing some stretching with the help of a stick at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The youngster shared a heartfelt caption, praising himself for the speedy recovery and he admitted that doing simple things such as climbing the stairs can also be difficult.

“Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes," read the caption of Pant’s post.

Shortly after he shared the video, Delhi Capitals motivated their captain to make a swift recovery, and his India as well as DC teammate Axar Patel also commented on the post.

“Keep going Rishabh," wrote the Capitals while Patel commented with two emojis.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, after which he returned to the NCA. Shikhar Dhawan had also shared a post with Pant, wishing the youngster a speedy recovery.

The wicketkeeper batter had shared a video of himself walking with the help of crutches not so long ago, however, despite his knees still being under the braces, Pant has started to walk without the support of the crutches, and now that he has started to climb stairs, it comes as another massive breakthrough in Rishabh’s road to recovery.