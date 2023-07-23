'Might Not See Rishabh Pant in Next IPL Too': Ishant Sharma Concerned About DC Captain's Return From Injury

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has opined that injured wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant might not feature in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as he recovers from a horrendous road accident that has sidelined the maverick left-hander for a prolonged period of time.

The 25-year-old batsman suffered grave injuries in a car crash back in December 2022 that proved to be incredibly hazardous to the fitness of the player from Rorkee.

The wicketkeeper’s recovery after the horrific accident has been absolutely commendable albeit slow and the pacer feels that the 25-year-old Delhi Capitals skipper could be out for the next edition of the cash-rich franchise league too after missing out on the recently concluded season of the IPL.

“I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury," the lanky pacer said.

“It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter," said Sharma.

He was helped by bystanders and was taken to the nearest medical facility for immediate treatment before being moved to a multi-speciality hospital where he underwent successful surgery and is on his road back to fitness now.

Sharma expressed relief that the first surgery Pant underwent proved to be successful and is yielding dividends as the Rorkee-native seeks to get back into fitness.

The damage sustained is sure to keep the attacking-minded batsman out of the World Cup scheduled to begin in October.

“The good thing is that he didn’t have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer," Sharma continued.