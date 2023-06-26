Inside Rishabh Pant's 'Reunion With Gang', Shardul Thakur Pokes Fun at Yuzvendra Chahal - See Pic

Rishabh Pant recently had a ‘fun’ reunion with his Team India mates KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur as the Indian cricketers reunited at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pant, who is recovering from the injuries he sustained after suffering a horrific crash crash last year, took to Instagram and gave his fans a sneak peek inside his reunion with his teammates.

In the snaps shared by the southpaw, the Indian cricketers could be seen poking fun at each other, particularly Shardul, who was seen making a prank at Chahal.

Pant shared the million-dollar image with a witty caption that read, “Re union is always fun with the gang."

Rishabh also posted a story on Instagram wherein Shardul was seen grappling with Chahal as Pant apologized to the spinner by writing in the caption, “Sorry Yuzi bhai."

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter is progressing well and had recently shared a video of himself climbing stairs without the help of crutches as he continues his road to recovery.

Rahul is also sidelined with an injury he sustained during the IPL 2023 season, and he has already undergone surgery on the same, hoping to make his comeback before the Asia Cup 2023.

While Shardul and Siraj have been named in India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies next month, Chahal has been included in the squad for the 3-match ODI, which will take place after the two red-ball games.