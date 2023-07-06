Rishabh Pant Makes His Debut on Threads Asks Mark Zuckerberg to Join His Thread

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant recently joined the Threads app on Instagram. He amassed more than fifty thousand followers on the first day of joining the app. In his latest post, Pant wanted to create a thread that anyone could join including Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg. He wrote, “Let’s create a thread for everyone to join in a welcoming way and see. That includes @zuck. And get as many people as possible in the same thread. We all can welcome on the same thread. Let’s try this public and respected people make it a big one".

The thread has now received more than 2000 likes and over 250 replies. Several comments welcomed the Indian cricketer on the new platform. Some of the fans wrote, “Welcome champ", “Welcome on threads".

Rishabh Pant last played a game of cricket in a Test match against Bangladesh on December 22, 2022. He missed the IPL and the World Test Championship final earlier this year. However, he was recently spotted supporting his team, Delhi Capitals in their game against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rishabh has scored more than 2800 runs for his IPL franchise, with his best performance coming in 2018 when he scored 684 runs in the domestic campaign.

He remained on the sidelines due to a fatal road accident while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee late last year. Pant was rescued by a local bus driver who called an ambulance after helping the cricketer get out of the burning car. The Indian wicketkeeper suffered injuries on the head and a ligament injury in his right ankle. Pant is currently making a recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), situated in Bengaluru. He frequently posts on social media updating his fans about the improvements he is making. In his second post on the threads app, Rishabh Pant uploaded a picture of himself walking inside a gym, suggesting his rapid recovery.