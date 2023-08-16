'Good things are..': Rishabh Pant Reunites With Mohammed Siraj After Batting Session at NCA

Rishabh Pant gave his fans a major surprise as the wicketkeeper batter was recently seen batting during a local match for the first time since undergoing the car accident last year.

The 25-year-old has stunned many fans with his speedy recovery as he continues to build his fitness. Pant is recuperating from his injuries at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and thus the star batter is often visited by his teammates.

Mohammed Siraj became the latest India star who met up with Pant at NCA as the star pacer wished his compatriot a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Siraj shared a picture with Pant on Instagram as the two duo were seen having a gala time together at NCA. The star pacer even had an inspirational caption for the post, taking a cue from the NCA facilities.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Rishabh Pant Resumes Batting Practice, Smashes Bowlers in Local Match as Road to Recovery Continues

“Good things are coming just keep believing," wrote Siraj while sharing the latest snap with Rishabh.

Siraj wasn’t the only one who wished Pant a speedy recovery, Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal also shared an image with the IPL franchise’ captain as the duo were clicked at the JSW Steel Plant in Vijaynagar.

Rishabh had attended a gathering on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, giving a glorious speech during the program organised by the JSW foundation.

Advertisement

“Had the pleasure of showing my captain what we @jswsteel do best - make steel for India and the world. Was a real pleasure to welcome @RishabhPant17

to the Vijaynagar works of @TheJSWGroup - great to see you recovering champ - take care and see you back on the pitch soon," read the post from Jindal on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Bumrah is Back, Troubles Teammates in the Nets with Lethal Bouncers & Juicy Yorkers: WATCH