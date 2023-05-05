Rishabh Pant Enjoys Table Tennis at NCA in Viral Video After Posting Cryptic Message on Instagram | WATCH

Rishabh Pant sent social media into a frenzy after he posted an Instagram story with a cryptic message which has fans wondering - for whom Pant posted the message. Not long after, Pant was seen having a gala time as he played table tennis at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in a video that’s going crazy viral on social media.

Pant had suffered a freak car accident last year while he was travelling from Delhi to Rourkee to surprise his mother although the wicketkeeper batsman’s car collided with a divider and he sustained some serious injuries.

After suffering multiple ailments all over his body, Pant’s treatment began and now he’s back on his feet, and while he continues to undergo physiotherapy sessions, the 25-year-old is recovering well as he was seen playing table tennis at NCA.

In the video Pant can be seen moving gingerly, but he was surely enjoying a friendly contest with his mates.

Watch:

The Southpaw had recently stirred up social media by posting his pictures inside the gym. Pant is slowly but steadily recovering from the accident however, his latest Instagram story highlighted a writing on the wall which fans felt that it was perhaps a cryptic message to someone.

“Sports do not build character, they reveal it," read the writing on the wall which Rishabh himself highlighted by a fun sticker to his story.

Some fans wondered whether it might have any connection to Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s recent on-field feud.

Pant has been ruled out for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup later this year, although, some reports have claimed that he might not be able to recover until the T20 World Cup next year.

Despite the setback, it hasn’t deterred Pant’s spirits as he was recently seen cheering for Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2023.

