Rishabh Pant Smashes the Ball Out of the Park as He Resumes Batting Practice: WATCH

Rishabh Pant is recovering day by day and is working hard on playing for India again. The keeper-batter suffered multiple severe injuries in a horrific car crash last year and has been away from action since then. Roughly 8 months after the accident, Pant is getting back to his older regime that included training in the gym and sweating it out in the nets.

On 15th August, he stepped out to bat in a local cricket match. The video of Pant walking into the field and smashing a few balls went viral on social media as the fans were elated to see the star Indian cricketer back on the field with a bat in his hand.

In another video, that surfaced on Wednesday, Pant could be seen clearing the fence as he flicked a delivery over the leg side for a maximum. The crowd went gaga over the shot and cheered loudly which can be clearly heard in the video.

Pant’s absence has created a big void in India’s middle-order and the selectors are mulling to find the right balance in the team before heading into the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC World Cup 2023. Ishan Kishan is in the line to bag the role of a wicketkeeper but the left-hander has found success batting in the top-order.

At the same time, the absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer has already added to India’s woes lately. The lack of a dependable batter in the middle-order affected the men in blue in the recently-concluded West Indies ODIs, especially in the second match of the series which India lost by 6 wickets.