'Same Old Aussies - Always Winning!': Australian PM Hits Back After Rishi Sunak Supports Ben Stokes

The battle for Ashes 2023 has reached a different level. It may have spilled over from the field to the fans and Lord’s Long Room but it has no reached diplomatic circles with the Prime Ministers of Australia and England chiming in.

The Jonny Bairstow controversy has overshadowed Australia’s thrilling win at Lord’s on Sunday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak siding with England captain Ben Stokes after his remarks criticising the manner in which the tourists won the second Test.

“The prime minister agrees with (England captain) Ben Stokes who said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner that Australia did," a spokesman said.

Now, Australian PM Anthony Albanese has responded via Twitter with a witty remark in reference to fans chanting ‘ Same Old Aussies, always cheating’.

Albanese threw his weight behind both Australian men and women cricket teams currently in England contesting Ashes series.

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England," he wrote.

And added, “Same old Aussies – always winning!"

Albanese is quite confident of both the teams returning home victorius.

“Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious," he wrote.

Stokes vs Cummins

Stokes has put a question mark on when the ball was considered dead or not following Bairstow’s controversial stumping on the final day of the 2nd Test.

“When is it justified that the umpires have called over? Is the on-field umpires making movement, is that signifying over? I’m not sure. Jonny was in his crease then out of his crease. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out," he said on BBC’s TMS.

“If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no," he added.