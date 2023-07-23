'The Superstar': Riyan Parag Gets 2 in 2 Against Pakistan A, Takes a Stunning Follow-Through Catch - WATCH

Riyan Parag came in and took two crucial wickets for India A in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup against Pakistan A on Sunday. The Assam all-rounder dismissed top-order batter Omair Yousuf, diving towards his right to take the follow-through catch.

Parag struck again right on the next delivery to dismiss Qasim Akram, Pakistan’s Under-19 captain in the World Cup last year. The latter looked to smack the ball towards mid-wicket but ended up getting caught by Harshit Rana.

IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

Advertisement

The back-to-back wickets certainly brought India back into the game after Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan put up a 121-run opening stand.

Parag has always been considered a good fielder even in the IPL when playing for the Rajasthan Royals. If he is not part of the playing 11 he has been used multiple times as a fielding substitute owing to his fielding prowess. In the India A side, captain Yash Dhull has used Parag regularly as a spin option. Parag will often look to use his variations like the carrom ball, different angles from the crease, pace and more to switch things up. But he also has a very good stock delivery which is the off-spinner.